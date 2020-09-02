Rest In Peace Cecilia Romo

Mexican Actress Cecilia Romo passed on Monday, Aug. 31 at 74 years of age in Mexico City, Mexico after complications related to a long battle with COVID-19.

After 169 days, it was her time to depart and end a fight against the virus that has disproportionately affected the elderly across the world.

During her life, Romo was an actress in a number of movies and soap operas. Some of her credits include roles in Silvia Pinal, frente a ti, Mujeres asesinas, Juro que to amo, El segundo aire, Vivir a destiempo, and many more.

El #ConsejoDirectivo y el #ComitédeVigilancia de @ANDIMexico, comunican el sensible fallecimiento de la intérprete Ceci Romo.



Her daughter, Claudia Romo Edelman, spoke to Sale el Sol, and highlighted the bright life that her mother lived through. She said Cecilia was a fighter, and that she fought through all her health conditions, and chose when it was her time to go.

“Her marathon came to an end. After 1,000 kilometers I was able to hold her hand and see that she did not suffer for a moment, that she chose to go because she wanted to and that we learned everything she ever wanted to teach us, to tell us,” said Edelman

Claudia said her mom's biggest lesson to everyone is to never give up..

“She stressed to love ourselves, and that's her legacy,” she said.

Romo Edelman has been an advocate for global affairs and social causes for the last 30 years. She helped found the organization,We Are All Human, which is dedicated to the advancement of diversity, inclusion, and equity.

Recently, she joined a virtual call with AL DIA about We Are All Human’s Hispanic Star Response and Recovery plan and the Hispanic Star Month of Action in response to COVID-19.

Her aim is to stay united amid the crisis.

“It is important for all of us as a community to know that we need to move from one state to the other,” said Romo Edelman. “We need to move from being scared and being silent, to being joyful and being hopeful and in action.”

While her mother was a star who amplified love and resilience, her daughter is a direct example of what Cecilia left behind: A legacy. May she rest in peace.