Rescued dogs from Puerto Rico are up for adoption through Humane Pennsylvania

A collection of dogs were recently rescued from Puerto Rico and are now up for adoption through Humane Pennsylvania, the region’s largest partnership of animal welfare organizations.

Seventeen rescue dogs were brought into Pennsylvania from Puerto Rico by the organization, and all but four have found homes.

The group of rescue dogs were taken to The Humane League of Lancaster County and The Freedom Center For Animal Life-Saving in Reading, Pennsylvania, to be cared for.

Those interested in adopting one of the four remaining dogs are recommended to contact Humane Pennsylvania. Applicants must first go through a screening process.

The dogs currently available are Milo, Well, Charlie, and Britany. All of the dogs are five years in age, apart from Well, who is eight.

The dogs can be found on Humane Pennsylvania’s adoption page. Please note, depending on updated availability statuses, the availability of these dogs is not guaranteed.

Adoptions come with Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement, spaying and/or neutering, vaccinations, deworming medication, flea treatment, microchipping and chip registration, and one free 1-pound bag of Science Diet pet food.

The opportunity for these Puerto Rico pups to find a home was made possible thanks to The Sato Project, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bettering Puerto Rico’s stray dog situation.

There are only five shelters housing stray dogs across all 78 municipalities in Puerto Rico. These shelters report a euthanasia rate of 94%.

There are an estimated 500,000 stray dogs on the island.

The Sato Project’s mission is to rescue abused and abandoned dogs from Puerto Rico and find them homes.

The project typically rescues smaller dogs that are 30 pounds-and-under, but it has also begun an initiative that focuses on senior populations of strays.

The Sato Project has rescued over 5,500 dogs in Puerto Rico since 2011 and continues to bring light to the issue.

The project has six primary programs: Rescue and Rehabilitation, Freedom Flights to the Mainland, Spay/Neuter Community Outreach, Adoption & Shelter Placement, Disaster Relief, and Education & Awareness.

Tawny Kissinger, the coordinator of the Lifesaving Programs at Humane Pennsylvania, shared her appreciation for the opportunity to bring the 17 dogs to Pennsylvania:

“This transport was so important, not only for the 17 dogs we assisted with, but for the sanctuary owner as well. Sadly, she was diagnosed with a medical condition that prevented her from being able to care for these sweet seniors,” said Kissinger.

“We are so fortunate here at Humane Pennsylvania to have the resources to be able to provide them with a safe and warm environment until we can find them their forever homes.”

To support The Sato Project — and the betterment of stray dogs in Puerto Rico — the option to donate is available.