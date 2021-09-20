Raquel Arredondo, Dann Cuellar: The co-hosts of the 2021 AL DÍA Archetypes Gala

The 2021 AL DÍA Archetypes Gala will be the biggest celebration of America’s Hispanic Heritage — an event so big that one host won’t be enough.

AL DÍA is proud to announce the co-hosts of the 2021 AL DÍA Archetypes Gala — Raquel Arredondo and Dann Cuellar.

Arredondo is the current and inaugural Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education.

In her role, she drives school-wide DEI initiatives and strategies with the goal of promoting an inclusive learning and workplace environment. She creates and drives best practices among DEI policies and procedures, implements training and development to enhance cultural competencies and increases the global mindset for students, faculty, and staff.

Throughout her career, Arredondo has developed vast experience in consulting, human resources and higher education, facilitating professional and leadership development workshops and creating successful strategies to develop diverse talent pipelines from regional colleges and universities.

Prior to joining UPenn, she more recently worked at Drexel University in a number of different roles, including co-chair of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Action Group, Associate Director of Outreach, Engagement & Professional Development, co-chair of the Anti-Racism Task Force, as well as an adjunct professor.

She has also worked at Rutgers University, PHH Mortgage and Penn State University.

Arredondo is a first-generation Cuban-American. She has a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from George Mason University, a master’s degree in higher education from Rowan University, a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) designation from The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a certificate in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Higher Education from the University of Michigan, and a Diversity & Inclusion certificate from Cornell University.

Dann Cuellar has been a reporter for Action News since 1998.

During his three-decade plus career with Action News, he has covered numerous major news events, such as the World Trade Center terror attacks in 1993 and 2001, the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, The Waco Siege in 1993, and the Oklahoma City bombing on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in 1995.

He has also covered major conflicts including the Persian Gulf War in 1991, the Bosnian conflict in Kosovo in 1995, the American Intervention in Haiti, and most recently the latest conflicts in Iraq.

Cuellar was the first to report that the D.C. Sniper suspects — who killed 10 people and critically wounded three others — had been identified, confirming their names, and the make, model and tags of the car they were believed to be driving in 2002.

On Nov. 18, 2011, Cuellar was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia’s Hall of Fame.

Cuellar grew up in Victoria, Texas, and is a graduate of Victoria College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications.

The 2021 AL DÍA Archetypes Hispanic Heritage Gala & Awards Ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Union League of Philadelphia. To reserve your seat at the premier celebration of America’s Hispanic Heritage, click here.