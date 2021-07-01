Puerto Rican man becomes world’s oldest living man at age 112

Emilio Flores Márquez, a Puerto Rican man, has set a new Guinness World Record after being confirmed as the oldest man alive. Emilio Flores Márquez is 112 years and 326-days old.

Flores Márquez received the honor at his home in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, where he is cared for by his two children, Tirsa and ‘Millito.’

The Guinness World Record holder was born on Aug. 8, 1908 in Carolina, Puerto Rico. Being his family’s firstborn son, Flores Márquez soon inherited the responsibility of supervisor and caregiver.

Flores Márquez is the second eldest child from a family of 11 children. As the eldest brother, he committed himself to caring for his siblings. Flores Márquez was born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Márquez-Garcia.

Early in life, Flores Márquez also assisted his father on their sugarcane farm by watering and loading the sugarcane on their wagons.

“I was the oldest of the children, so I did everything. I scrubbed, I took care of the boys, I did everything,” he told the Guinness World Records.

Flores Márquez would continue with farming past his early life. It became his livelihood in adulthood.

The Puerto Rican native is also known as “Don Milo.”

He was married to his wife, Andrea Prez De Flores, for 75 years until her passing in 2010. Flores Márquez had four children, and two are still living.

He also has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The record that is now Flores Márquez’s used to belong to Dumitru Comănescu of Romania, who died in 2020 at age 111-years and 54-days-old.

When Flores Márquez was 101, he had surgery to implant a pacemaker, and remains in good health at his remarkable age.

Flores Márquez believes the secret to living happily is having an abundance of love, and to live without anger.

“My father raised me with love, loving everyone,” Flores Márquez told Guinness World Records. “He always told me and my siblings to do good, to share everything with others.”