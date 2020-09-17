Protesters in Lancaster demonstrations get a reprieve after being held on $1 million bails

Following the police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz in Lancaster, PA on Sept. 13, the small city in Central Pennsylvania became the same powder keg recently seen in places like Kenosha, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, following two nights of uprisings where more than 100 protesters crowded in front of the Lancaster police station.

They piled trash and other objects found along the street into intersections to block traffic and police used ‘chemical munitions’ to disperse the crowd. In the end, 12 adults and one juvenile were detained. At least seven of them were held on a $1 million bail

“The suspects filled the dumpster with additional trash bags, as well as the wood, and set the contents on fire,” said police in a statement.

Initially, there was major outrage for the bail amount.

However, according to an earlier USA Today report, District Judge Bruce Roth, who set the bail, will most likely reconsider after the backlash it received. This included from the state’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who said it was “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Judge Roth held a hearing on Sept. 17 to potentially reduce the sentence. The people in question face charges on conspiracy to commit arson, riot, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct.

At the hearing, the judge reduced some bails to $50,000, one to $100,000, one to $25,000 who was arrested in a case of mistaken identity and released others on house arrest.