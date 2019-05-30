Is print dead? Long live print!

AL DÍA is betting once again with this newly redesigned edition, now in your hands, on the most quixotical aspirations of our times: The survival of print media.

Since we were born in the middle of a barrel of black ink 25 years ago —and almost drowned there as a black and white publication printed in cheap newsprint paper that turned yellow just a week after— it is not difficult for us to advocate for the survival of the grey lady of journalism, seemingly dethroned, but still a reigning queen: The printed word.

We bow before this august monarch that can only be groomed and crafted by the skillful hands and thoughtful mind of a good writer.

In demand by the also thoughtful readers, loyal in their quest for deeper meaning in between the covers of a well-designed print product they almost always settle with after the fatigue produced by the glaring screens we tire our eyes with, all day long.

Videos, podcasts, digital photography, and augmented reality narratives produced by new artificial intelligence devices, are only mere extensions of this original invention, the well crafted words pieced together by a writer in a good sentence or in a well-balanced paragraph.

Even the super shallow TV we watch today needs a good wordsmith. Before the image shows up on the screen, it is up to a good writer to craft the original idea on a script, using the most basic of the image making tools:

A well written word.

Written words belong to this illusion of permanency only the touchable paper can give us, not just to those transitory lines on the screen you scroll up and down and you skim through with light speed every hour of the day on your smartphone.

The real act of reading is a delayed activity, not the swift one of web surfing.

We believe the serious reader wants to get to the “why” of the matter, the bottom of it on the printed paper, not so much to the simple “what” of our 24/7 tiring news cycle on the digital screen.

We firmly believe that the apparent decline of print readership has to do with a lack of the quality of it, than a lack of interest.

Our new investment on this new attempt to come up with ‘haute couture’ print version of AL DÍA is a bet on the future.

One in which the more things seem to change, the fundamentals are going to most likely stay the same.