Philly’s La Mega named ‘Hispanic Radio Station of the Year’ in the U.S.

For the last two decades, La Mega on 107.5FM has been the number one Spanish-language radio station in the Philadelphia region for music, news and more.

Recently, the station was named “Hispanic Station of the Year” in 2020 by Radio Ink, the premier trade publication for the radio industry.

The recognition comes amid a year when more people than ever relied on the radio, television, and the internet to get information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When accepting the award from Radio Ink, Mark Guralnick, vice president and regional manager of La Mega, called the year “challenging,” but also said the station experienced some of the largest ratings it’s ever had.

“The Spanish-speaking population of Greater Philadelphia relies heavily on La Mega to keep them informed, comforted, and entertained,” he said. “Our listeners trust us and depend on us.”

In addition to general and entertainment news updates, the station is also home to a wide selection of Salsa, Latin pop, Bachata, Merengue, and Reggaeton.

It is also home to the live radio broadcasts of Philadelphia Eagles games in Spanish every Sunday in the Fall. The host is Rickie Ricardo, who is also the Spanish play-by-play radio announcer for the New York Yankees, and a sports radio talk show host on Sportsradio 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

The other radio talents that fill out La Mega’s roster and who Guralnick also credited for the “Station of the Year” honor include Maria Del Pilar, host of Mega En Tus Mañanas with Maria Del Pilar, DJ Bad Boy, Rudy Rudisimo, and Jay Serrano.

On the air in 2020, La Mega also hosted a radiothon in October that raised $58,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In an effort to keep listeners entertained at home during the pandemic, it also hosted a “Safer-at-Home” virtual concert in August that featured artists like Grupo Manía and Philadelphia’s own Luis Figueroa.

Beyond Philadelphia, the station is also simulcast in Vineland, New Jersey at 103.3FM and Atlantic City, New Jersey at 101.3FM.