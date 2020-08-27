The Philadelphia NAACP Chapter President Steps down after anti-semitic FB post

The former President of the Philadelphia chapter was Minister Rodney Muhammad. Last month, he posted a anti-semitic image that prompted calls for his resignation.

The post was a caricature of a Jewish man with a large nose and black beard wearing a yarmulke.

The image appeared on the sleeve of an unseen person whose hand, which has a large jeweled ring on it, is pressing down on a pile of bodies according to WHYY.

Last week, the NAACP’s executive committee of Philadelphia’s chapter voted to relinquish full leadership to the national office. They will then appoint new leadership of the Chapter in September according, an NAACP national spokesperson.

In a statement, the organization said it “will appoint an administrator for the Philadelphia branch to assume overall responsibility for the operation of the branch, its committees and staff, as well as shepherd a transparent transition to new leadership.”

“Moving forward, it is our continued priority to work with community leaders and faith leaders across Philadelphia and the country to strengthen the long-standing relationship between our communities,” the statement continued.

Muhammad had held the position since 2014 and also worked a political consultant for Mayor Jim Kenney until recently.

Over the last month, national and local offices were putting pressure on his resignation including Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s and Mayor Jim Kenney’s.

Muhammad had apologized after sharing the racially offensive meme and stepped down from his position at the NAACP.

“I apologize for my previous post and the hurt this has caused, and I regret the insult, pain, and offense it brought to all, especially those of the Jewish community. I welcome the decision by the Executive Committee to have the National office assume responsibility for the branch, help us transition to new leadership and seek to make our relationship with faith communities across Philadelphia stronger than ever,” he said.

He noted that the coming months were going to be critical in America, needing efforts of the NAACP and religious communities for the vital road ahead.