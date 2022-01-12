Advertisement

Philadelphia Ballet's 'New Works for a New World' series welcomes new work from three different choreographers

Philadelphia Ballet's series of new works will feature work from choreographers Alba Castillo, Juliano Nunes, and Andrew Winghart. Photo: Philadelphia Ballet

Philadelphia Ballet's series of new works will feature work from choreographers Alba Castillo, Juliano Nunes, and Andrew Winghart. Photo: Philadelphia Ballet

Philadelphia Ballet’s ‘New Works for a New World’ series welcomes new work from three different choreographers

New works from choreographers Alba Castillo, Juliano Nunes, and Andrew Winghart will be put on for the Philadelphia Ballet series at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

by nigelt
 01/12/2022 - 16:18
in
Philadelphia Ballet's series of new works will feature work from choreographers Alba Castillo, Juliano Nunes, and Andrew Winghart. Photo: Philadelphia Ballet
Philadelphia Ballet's series of new works will feature work from choreographers Alba Castillo, Juliano Nunes, and Andrew Winghart. Photo: Philadelphia Ballet

By Andrew Kolba
January 12, 2022

As is the case with many arts organizations — within and outside Philadelphia — the Philadelphia Ballet is planning a return to in-person events and productions.

In a statement from Philadelphia Ballet, the arts organization stresses the notion of growth after hardship:

“History’s greatest artistic achievements have emerged from tremendous hardship. After all, the Renaissance followed the Black Plague,” said Philadelphia Ballet.

Philadelphia Ballet is planning three world premiere productions — split into nine performances — between Feb. 3 - 12 at The Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. 

The new series from Philadelphia Ballet features work from three renowned choreographers: Alba Castillo, Juliano Nunes, and Andrew Winghart.

The Philadelphia Ballet has invited the three esteemed choreographers while reflecting on the state of in-person performance, as the pandemic finds itself at another crossroads of sorts among many.

Across the three choreographers, one has a connection to Spain, and another to Brazil.

Castillo was born in Valencia, Spain, starting a career in dance at 17 with the Teatres de la Generalitat Valenciana dance company.

On the other hand, choreographer Nunes trained at the Brazilian Dance Conservatory in Rio de Janeiro. 

The work Nunes put in at the Brazilian Dance Conservatory led him to many places, such as Germany, where he studied dance for over two years.

For a bio on Winghart, and a full list and bios of the choreographers and their teams, check out the ‘New Works for a New World’ info page.

Tickets are now available for purchase starting at $50 each. Philadelphia Ballet urges patrons to purchase tickets through their website to avoid the risk of fraudulent second-party vendors.

