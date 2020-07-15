PHDC, Knight Foundation team up for ART IS ESSENTIAL

What would we do without murals beautifully painted all throughout the City of Brotherly Love?

On July 15, the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation (PHDC) announced that they will be launching a new initiative called ART IS ESSENTIAL. The Knight Foundation will be donating $150,000 in addition to the $150,000 provided from public funds.

It aims to support local artists that will re -imagine community-based public art in Philly.

This initiative is a program that is multi-phased, artist-driven,and aimed to be community-informed.

It will engage Philadelphia communities with high-quality public art. The project is meant to empower and uplift voices from the communities of color.

From re-engaging with what we now call the ‘new normal’ because of the pandemic, to repairing the long existing impact of racism and inequality.

“We want to lift up unheard and underrepresented voices across our communities and let artist-led ideas show us new ways to engage, connect, debate, and shape our future,” said Greg Heller, the senior vice president of community investment at PHDC.

In the proposal, you will have to write about what you think the future of place-based public art is in addition to more questions around the community and your understanding of building trust, healing, and inspiring.

It is open to Philadelphia-based artists only and the deadline to submit your proposals is August 26, 2020.

One hundred artists will be selected and awarded $1,000 each.

At a later phase, artists will be chosen from the 100 selected proposals and further later phases will develop and implement the community-centered concepts.

The announcement is exciting to both artists and those who enjoy looking at the street art on their commutes.

If there is anything Philly is known for, it is for its murals.

Looking forward to the future of the essential art.