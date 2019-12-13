Pablo Escobar's brother launches a foldable phone to bring Apple down

Roberto Escobar, the brother of the famous drug lord Pablo Escobar, has just launched a new fully foldable smartphone at a much lower cost than an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Escobar, Inc., is responsible for managing the family's assets and is the promoter of the Escobar Fold 1: a gold, foldable smartphone with a capacity of 128 GB and 512 GB. The 512 GB model sells for $499, while the model with less capacity is worth $349, which means more competitive prices compared to other smartphones in the market, which can reach $2,000.

Although folding phones may seem like an inefficient format, usage cases are surprisingly high. Like a Samsung Rant's sliding keyboard, the goal of these new models created by Escobar, Inc., is to have more space when you want it. Instead of the large, static screen of a tablet, a folding phone changes from normal to extra-large at the user's convenience, even entering the back pocket of a pair of pants.

In an interview with Digital Trends, Roberto Escobar stated that he wanted to beat Apple: "I cut the networks and retailers to sell flip phones for only $349, the same ones that cost thousands of dollars in stores. This is my goal: to defeat Apple and I will do it myself, as I always have.”

In addition, the head of the Escobar family confirmed that he plans to go to court against Apple in 2020 through a class-action lawsuit alleging that Steve Jobs' company is run by fraudsters.

"On January 6, 2020, the $30 billion class-action lawsuit will be filed in California courts. We want Apple to give people back some of their illegal benefits. I will make sure of that. I have spent almost a million dollars on lawyers to bring this lawsuit,” he said.

The launch of Fold 1 doesn't come without a sensationalist and provocative wink. On the company's website, several women display themselves in underwear biting their phones as they record themselves or take provocative selfies.