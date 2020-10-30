'Out in Front Youth Changing the World' features a number of Latinx activists fighting the good fight

One nonprofit organization wants to make one thing clear: It Gets Better. Its mission is to empower members of the LGBTQ community, and a new docu-series it founded towards that goal heavily features individual stories from the queer Latinx experience.

The new docu-series called ‘Out in Front Youth Changing the World,’ features the stories of three queer, Latinx activists who are sending a message to those who may feel the same way they once felt: alone. But they stress that they are not alone, though it may feel that way when you’re growing up and trying to find your sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

One particular episode features Cynthia Garcia, who works with United We Dream.

The organization is the largest youth-led network in the United States whose mission is to find immigrants’ voices and empower them to develop leadership skills. Garcia is a part of the deportation defense team, dealing with those deported or in the deportation pipeline.

In her video, Garcia shares she was 15 when her family migrated to the U.S. with hopes of reuniting with their dad. She said a family’s big risk, like crossing the border to be reunited, is what inspired her to pursue the activist line of work.

Garcia goes on to tell the story about how she came out to her mother, the struggle she experienced, and how it forced her to move out because of the strain it caused on their relationship.

Through this project I found out how much healing I’ve done over the years to accept and love myself over anything. To organize from a place of love is a gift, to fight alongside power people a blessing.

More than ever #Pride is year round.

UNDOCUQUEERS HERE TO STAY https://t.co/IG3HEUZb0w — • Cynthia J Garcia • She/Ella (@Cynthia09xx) October 29, 2020

The road has not been easy for Garcia, but growing into her own person, she says has helped her as well as her relationship with her mother. During a protest she was passed the mic and said her truth in front of her mother.

“I’m an openly queer, undocumented woman,” she said.

Her mom responded with a warm embrace.

Like Garcia’s story, the mission of this project is shedding light on other people who are part of the LGBTQ community with different struggles like immigration, accessing healthcare, Transgender rights, and Black liberation.

The other two Latinx individuals features in the series are Andrea Gonzalez, who fights for gun control legislation on behalf of Black and Brown communities, and Victor Romero, who is helping undocumented, queer individuals find the resources they need in New Mexico.