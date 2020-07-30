No Snaps for Snap Inc.

For over two months, there have been protests sparked by George Floyd’s murder. Americans have taken to the streets to demand racial justice from not only the government, but from companies that have long ignored the cries of the people.

With growing pressure, Snap Inc. has released the numbers on gender and race.

The numbers are underwhelming at best. In 2019, its U.S. workforce had 4.1% Black employees and 6.8% Hispanic and Latinx.

Big shock, the leadership and senior leadership roles at the company are predominantly white. Leadership roles are composed of 70.4% white, and senior roles are 74.2% white.

Also in 2019, women made 32.9% of the company’s workforce, and one of their goals was to increase that number by 0.9% compared to the year before.

In tech, however, women sat in only 16% of all roles, and 7% of the tech leadership team.

“To date, our DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) outcomes simply have not been good enough," Snap said in the report. "We will hold ourselves accountable publicly and we expect to be judged by our actions and not just our words.”

They continued to call out the glaring disparity in the tech department.

“The lack of diversity is most pronounced in tech roles: 91% of our team members in these roles are White or Asian,” the report read

However, the company did try to note that they had made progress in the hiring of women at the company, by a whole 1%.

These numbers are unfortunately not surprising.

Silicon Valley is notorious for their lack of diversity and inclusivity. At Facebook in the last few years, there has only been a 1.9% increase in Black employees. In 2014, it was a “staggering” 2%. Today it’s up to 3.9%.

However, Snap said they are “committed” to building products of inclusivity on the whole spectrum.

“Gender, race, ability, sexual orientation, age, socioeconomic status, geography and more. To develop inclusive products, we must achieve greater diversity in the way we develop our products and content,” the company said.

The new initiatives for the company include improving diversity, equity, and inclusion.

They’ve promised to diversify their teams, and expand their mentoring programs. The company's long term goal is to double the number of women in tech by 2023, and double the number of underrepresented racial and ethnic communities by 2025.