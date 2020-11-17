Advertisement

The New COVID-19 Restrictions Set Take Effect in Philadelphia

As coronavirus spikes, Philadelphia tightens regulationsPhoto: Phila.Gov

As coronavirus spikes, Philadelphia tightens regulations

Photo: Phila.Gov

The New COVID-19 Restrictions Set Take Effect in Philadelphia

Friday, Nov. 20 will be the last day before the city shuts down again for the novel coronavirus.

by maritzaz
 11/17/2020 - 18:31
in
As coronavirus spikes, Philadelphia tightens regulationsPhoto: Phila.Gov
As coronavirus spikes, Philadelphia tightens regulationsPhoto: Phila.Gov

By Maritza Zuluaga
November 17, 2020

The inevitable is here. A second wave of Covid-19 is sweeping the nation, perhaps scarier than the first time around. In response, Philadelphia officials have implemented new restrictions starting Friday, Nov. 20 to help fight the sharp rise in cases. 

Here is what fellow Philadelphians need to know about the new restrictions effective at the end of the week. 

The restrictions are very similar to the ones in the spring.

There will no longer be indoor dining. Gyms will be closing as well as museums. In addition, libraries will be closed and eating and drinking will also not be allowed at outdoor gatherings.

With that said, takeout, delivery and some outdoor dining will still be permitted as well as hair salons and barbers. 

The restrictions will be in effect until Jan. 1, 2021, six weeks from now, meaning many quiet holiday plans should be organized. There will be no indoor gatherings of any size. Indoor parties, group meals, or watching sporting events as a group is prohibited, and visiting between households is not permitted.

In its COVID-19 update press conference on Monday, Nov. 16, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city’s contact tracing connected much of the spread to private gatherings between members of different households.

Outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10% capacity, or 10 people per ever 1,000 square feet.

Outdoor dining is restricted to 4 seats a table, with all people there being from the same household to prevent the spreading of the virus in different homes. 

Retail stores can remain open, but the amount of people inside must be limited. For every 1,000 square feet there is a limit of five people, with both staff and customers wearing masks. 

As for religious institutions, they can continue to operate with the same capacity restrictions as retail stores — five people for every 1,000 square feet.

Finally, people who work in offices, if permissible, should continue or go back to working from home unless the job cannot absolutely not be performed in that setting. 

Colleges and high schools will return to virtual learning through Jan. 1, 2021.

Unfortunately, the reality we are facing is a mix of the winter months springing up on us, and people letting their guard down about the virus. The holidays in 2020 will definitely make for an interesting memory, but in the end, it is for the best and the safety of all Philadelphians involved.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
COVID19
Restrictions

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Culture

The LA Times has come under fire multiple times this year, this time, for unequal pay.Photo: AP
LA Times proves its sexism once again
Apologies were finally issued by the city for its role in the MOVE Bombing of 1985.Row houses in Philadelphia burn after policed dropped a bomb on the Move house in May 1985. Photograph: AP
Thirty-five years after MOVE bombing, Philadelphia City Council apologizes
1924 - The First Macy’s ParadeAlthough held on Thanksgiving Day, the very first Macy’s parade on November 27, 1924 was advertised as a “Christmas Parade” with the arrival of Santa Claus signaling the official start of the holiday shopping season. The original parade, promoted in full-page advertisements as a “marathon of mirth,” included live animals from the Central Park Zoo. In 1927, the live animals were replaced by giant balloon animals. 
Black Friday’s History Comes Straight From Philly
The Octavius Catto scholarship will be available to students in Spring 2021. Photo: CCP
Philadelphia, CCP partner for a scholarship to make tuition free
AL DIA News
AL DIA News