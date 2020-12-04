Nearly 79,000 people disappeared in Mexico since 2006

The biggest crisis of missing persons in Latin America is still happening right now in Mexico. The numbers are higher than during the Cold War and the shocking trail of killings by military guerrillas, so that from 2006 to the present it is estimated that up to 79,000 people have disappeared, more than in Guatemala, Argentina, or Chile.

There are beaches that contemplated military landings that are made of bones and immense hallowed fields of past battles but such unfortunate legacies pale with the sand of Torreón, Coahuila, where you can find fragments and shards of bones that exploded after hours of burning. Immense bonfires as deadly and macabre kitchens in which systemically make disappear the trace of political opponents. There are graves, like the one in Guanajuato, whose size and remains are so large that it is impossible for anyone not to know what was happening there. And yet, all that remains is silence and painful absences.

The person in charge of clarifying this issue under Manuel López Obrador's government is a forty-one-year-old feminist lawyer, Karla Quintana. National Commissioner of Searches for Persons and previously in charge of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace in Colombia, she seems to finally represent an institutional interest in putting an end to this other type of endemic pandemic which, in statistical terms, involves an average of two disappeared persons per day.

The main suspects involved are the Zetas and other groups financed by drug trafficking as well as corrupt members of the security forces. With a tight budget of $22 million, they face the country's main impossible mission with the greatest inconvenience, not having the judicial capacity to initiate proceedings and depending on a judicial system that has shown its shortcomings in the past as well as feeling spied upon by the agents of those interested in the disappearances remaining a mystery.

In a statement to The Washington Post Quintana defended her position: "Many people believe that human rights defenders always have to be in opposition to the government. But I would say that there are certain moments when it is necessary, there is no other option than to be with the government".

At last, he has institutional support for this impossible mission but, above all, he has the support of thousands of families who hope at least to be able to put an end to a sad national history and flowers next to a tombstone.