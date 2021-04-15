Zerimar addresses firmly the issue of gender violence in her new single "Con el tiempo"

Gender-based violence persists due to the passivity of other social spheres beyond the couple, such as friends and family. In addition, many women have been particularly exposed and vulnerable after the recent crises.

Zerimar reflects on these factors and many others surrounding gender violence in her latest single, "Con el tiempo." She does so with her heart in a fist and showing the textures of her vocal strength, in which the young singer puts the spotlight on the situations of physical and verbal abuse that we silence.

"Con el tiempo" is both a symbolic cry for help and a recipe with the steps to identify and get out of the kind of relationships that undermine a life. It is also the artist's way of pointing out the vulnerability following the State of Emergency.

The video points out the most serious destructive behaviors, but also the chauvinism such as cell phone control or psychological warfare phrases.

It also functions as an open question to society as a whole, a generic questioning for men and women about when we are going to put an end to the greatest wave of violence of all that is spreading, eliminating the futures of girls and young women.

The music video was filmed on a ranch in northern Florida under the direction of Flaco Figueroa and it is clear how challenging it was for the singer to interpret the nuances of life in a violent home, such as desperation and doubt. In general, the feeling of sisterhood can be appreciated both in the lyrics and in the tears during the performance.

In Zerimar's words, she wanted to remind us "that life is short and sometimes we give the most valuable thing we have, which is our time, to people and/or situations that do not value it in any way and in the worst case we see how it gets out of hand, it passes and passes, without remedy, without finding a solution or a way out, and we end up dead and/or die trying. And once time passes, there is no turning back."

New Wave

Zerimar has been emerging for some time now as part of a new wave of urban music that has already reached one million views with "Parecerse a mí" and whose collaboration with Kelmitt called "Yo no lo creo" also reached the top with a message of female empowerment.

A graduate of East River High School, she knew from an early age that she wanted to dedicate herself to both music and dance, something she does by composing her own lyrics and dances.

She went viral with a Daddy Yankee challenge and since then has worked halfway between Puerto Rico and New York and has done so as an integral artist with a signature liberating commitment and a powerful voice.