Xtina pays tribute to Vicente Fernandez on her album, 'La Fuerza'

The American singer of Latin origin, Christina Aguilera, released her second album in Spanish La Fuerza, and pitched it is a tribute to her roots and to the king of Mexican regional music, Vicente Fernandez.

"I wanted to do something that would show them how proud I am of my Latin side, the strength that gives me that part of my life, my ancestors and my culture," she said.

After 22 years, Xtina returned to the language that connects her to her roots, and in the process, she rediscovered sounds and memories of her childhood with her Ecuadorian family.

In collaboration with Ozuna, Nathy Peluso, Becky G, Nicki Nicole and other Latin artists, the result is a three-part project the 41-year-old artist will deliver to her fans throughout 2022. La Fuerza is the first of these three chapters with original songs co-written by Aguilera, even though she does not have full command of the language.

In this first installment, Aguilera moves from reggaeton to Latin fusion, to ballad and guaracha. In her song "La Reina," she tackles ranchera music and pays tribute to its eternal King, Vicente Fernandez.

The first song released was “Pa’ mis muchachas,” and it sought to demonstrate the strength of Latin women. The song was first performed live in November of last year with Becky G, Natti Natasha and Nicki Nicole, during the Latin Grammy Awards.

Aguilera has already released three songs from her new project and her fans are waiting for the rest of the tracks to enjoy her iconic voice.