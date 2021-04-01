Xanducero: Electronic landscapes from Argentina and Uruguay

It almost seems as if the dense atmosphere of the flatlands and jungles had been playing music.

Raíz is Xanducero's second EP available from this month on all platforms. An electronic project of the Uruguayan soloist César Corujo published by Fértil Disco.

A sonic journey of slow tracks that turn percussion into a landscape for meditation and introspection in five songs like "Siesta en la Ramírez" or "Chacarera de Ciudad Vieja".

The EP moves between electronic textures dissecting the leguero drum and in general slowing down the listener's pulsations as if submerged in a womb of mud, underwater downtempo and chill out roots.

Raíz by Xanducero

"How to investigate musical traditions that have their axis in the rhythmic, like candombe or chacarera, while living cities that don't let you think?", the Uruguayan soloist asked himself. The answer was "in the back and forth between Montevideo and Buenos Aires, between the cement and the water and the trees".

Xanducero is the solo project of César Corujo, born in Uruguay but currently living in Montevideo after an eleven-year stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina. From all that experience he extracted this album that combines elements coming from the heritage of African roots, electronic modernity or the folklore of the Rio de la Plata.

Tuluz was his debut in 2017 with his first singles released through the Argentine label Shika Shika. He already released an album of the same genre on Fértil Discos in 2018, equally relaxing but slightly less Latin than the proposal with which he delights us this year.

The Record Label

The anthologies of Fértil Discos called Medio Ambiente or Fina Calma are so relaxing, so similar to a mindfulness session, that like any good catalog they invite you to discover the rest of the house. We will find careful productions that bet on electronic crossbreeding and the search for textures.

It is an association and self-managed label born in Buenos Aires open to electronic production, promotion and distribution throughout the Latin continent, building a network of artists from different latitudes with many points in common in the use of new technologies.

They publish records in digital and physical format by the likes of El Remolón, Mente Orgánica, Pol Nada or San Ignacio, all of them meditated productions to inwardly enjoy the beat.