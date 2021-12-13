The world bids farewell to Vicente Fernandez

The entire world is in mourning following the death of Vicente Fernández. At the age of 81, the legend of ranchera music, star of countless films from the golden age of Mexican cinema, leaves an undeniable legacy for Mexican and Latin American culture.

As soon as the world heard the news, his fans, fellow musicians and family members found different ways to pay tribute to the "Charro de Huentitán."

Some of them gathered at the Walk of fame on Hollywood Blvd. Approximately 100 people came to the place where Fernández's star is located to pay tribute to him amid music, flowers, candles and images of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

This is what Vicente Fernandez’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame looks like right now pic.twitter.com/7KkzsbqHQF — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) December 12, 2021

On the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, at the Jalisco Stadium, a heartfelt tribute was paid to him moments before the start of the Liga MX Final match between Atlas and León. Those in attendance also sang "Volver, Volver".

The music industry was also quick to pay its respects to the institution that Chente became as a musician. From the Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards, both showed their gratitude to the late singer for "his enormous contribution to Latin music" and expressed their condolences to the family, friends and fans of the 'King of Ranchera.'

For his part, Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador extended his condolences to his family and supporters.

Transmito mi pésame a familiares, amigos y millones de admiradores de Vicente Fernández, símbolo de la canción ranchera de nuestro tiempo, conocido y reconocido en México y en el extranjero. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 12, 2021

Similarly, in the United States, home to the largest Mexican community outside the country, President Joe Biden offered his condolences and acknowledged the Mexican icon.

The music world has lost an icon.



The music of Vicente Fernández created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and all those who loved him.



Vicente will be remembered for generations to come. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 13, 2021

In addition to all these expressions of affection, with a funeral ceremony in Jalisco, his hometown, the public will bid a final farewell to the 'King' of regional Mexican music.