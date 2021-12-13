The world bids farewell to Vicente Fernandez

Advertisement

Vicente Fernandez, 1940 - 2021. 

Vicente Fernandez, 1940 - 2021. Photo: Agencias

The death of iconic Mexican idol Vicente Fernandez moved the whole world, as his fans bid him farewell.
 

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 12/13/2021 - 05:18
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
December 13, 2021

The entire world is in mourning following the death of Vicente Fernández. At the age of 81, the legend of ranchera music, star of countless films from the golden age of Mexican cinema, leaves an undeniable legacy for Mexican and Latin American culture.

As soon as the world heard the news, his fans, fellow musicians and family members found different ways to pay tribute to the "Charro de Huentitán."

Some of them gathered at the Walk of fame on Hollywood Blvd. Approximately 100 people came to the place where Fernández's star is located to pay tribute to him amid music, flowers, candles and images of the Virgin of Guadalupe.  

On the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, at the Jalisco Stadium, a heartfelt tribute was paid to him moments before the start of the Liga MX Final match between Atlas and León. Those in attendance also sang "Volver, Volver".

The music industry was also quick to pay its respects to the institution that Chente became as a musician. From the Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards, both showed their gratitude to the late singer for "his enormous contribution to Latin music" and expressed their condolences to the family, friends and fans of the 'King of Ranchera.' 

For his part, Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador extended his condolences to his family and supporters.

Similarly, in the United States, home to the largest Mexican community outside the country, President Joe Biden offered his condolences and acknowledged the Mexican icon.

In addition to all these expressions of affection, with a funeral ceremony in Jalisco, his hometown, the public will bid a final farewell to the 'King' of regional Mexican music.

