Which Latin concerts will go on and which have been postponed by Omicron?

Latin concerts in the United States 2022. File image.

There are a number of Latin concerts kicking off 2022 that will have to deal with the Omicron variant. Photo: Stock Image

Find out about some of the concerts that were scheduled for the first quarter of the year that have been affected by new COVID protocols.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/07/2022 - 11:03
in
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
January 07, 2022

The beginning of 2022 was looking lively, full of awards, plays and lots of music. However, as the world entered the Christmas holiday season, 2021 said goodbye with an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections thanks to the Omicron variant. Many of the concerts scheduled for the beginning of the year are being postponed, while others are still on.

Many Latin musicians had planned to tour the United States, but a lot of those have had to change course for now.

Here is a list of some Latin and Hispanic musicians that have switched up amid the newest wave of the pandemic.

Colombia's Carlos Vives announced the postponement of his tour “Después de todo… Vives” scheduled to start in the United States on Jan. 15. The same measure was taken by Ivy Queen, who despite starting 2022 with great energy, canceled her return to the stage in Mexico and the United States for February and March. She has yet to reschedule the concerts.

The group Bacilos also postponed its "¿Dónde nos quedamos?" tour, which was intended to return to "normal" concerts. Likewise, the Spanish rock group Hombres G postponed their "Resurrección" tour until further notice.

Still, many of the artists who have scheduled concerts for February have not made any changes, and have so far confirmed that the concerts will take place normally

One of them is the salsa singer Victor Manuelle, who confirmed that he will still perform on Feb. 4 at the Orpheum Theatre. Similarly, Ricardo Montaner, who had to cancel concerts in 2020 and 2021 hopes not to have to do so and for the moment, and confirmed the start of his tour on Jan. 21 in Miami. 

In addition, Puerto Rico's Nicky Jam confirmed that he will return to the stage on Jan. 8, performing at the Feria de los Manizales in Colombia, in spite of the increase of COVID cases. He will resume his "Infinity Tour" on March 19, a tour that will take him to Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Miami and Hidalgo, among other cities.

