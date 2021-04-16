What happened at the Latin American Music Awards?

The Latin American Music Awards returned after last year's ceremony was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the ceremony, which awards the best of the most listened to Latin music in recent years, was held in Florida despite the fact that many of the artists nominated and invited to participate in the ceremony preferred not to attend due to the context.

The undisputed winner of the night was Puerto Rican Bad Bunny. Of the eight nominations he received this year, he won five awards. The urban singer won the awards for artist, album and male artist of the year, as well as favorite urban artist and favorite urban album. However, Bad Bunny was one of the big absentees of the sixth edition of the awards.

Karol G, who was also at the top of the list with nine nominations, came in second place in the awards, taking three awards along with Nicki Minaj thanks to their collaboration on "Tusa." Ozuna received the award for Extraordinary Evolution for his achievements as a young artist. Colombian J Balvin was the big surprise of the night, coming up empty-handed despite having nine nominations.

Among the absent guest artists, possibly the most affected was the Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez, guest of honor of the night. He was scheduled to perform three shows during the evening and had been chosen to receive the Icon Award. Fernandez had to accept the award virtually from the hotel room where he is quarantined after learning Wednesday that he was Covid positive.

"I really wanted to be there but, as we have learned in these moments, you can't always do what you want to do. As you should know I tested positive for covid. I feel very well, asymptomatic, strong and in very good spirits," said Fernandez.

Marc Anthony and Chilean urban artist Cami also suspended their participation in the awards since both were with Alejandro Fernandez on Tuesday night and agreed that it was their "responsibility" to take care of others and not attend the ceremony,

Nevertheless, the night was full of excitement for the return of live performances. The event opened with the remix of Mi niña, presented by Wisin, Maluma, Myke Towers and Anitta. The live premiere of Canción bonita by Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin also moved the audience. And finally, the presentation by José Luis Rodríguez "El Puma" was the second big moment of the night. The Venezuelan received the Leyenda award, after a presentation with a medley of his songs.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Latin American Music Awards 2021: