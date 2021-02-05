What to expect at Premio Lo Nuestro 2021

The Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 will be the first music awards presented in person in the U.S. this year. The ceremony will be held live in Miami from the American Airlines Arena. Singer Selena Gomez will perform for the first time at the awards, premiering her song "Baila conmigo," the second track from her Spanish-language album, in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro.

In addition to the nominations for the regular categories that Premio Lo Nuestro presents annually, this year they have announced three special awards:

Univision announced that Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur Wisin will receive the "Award of Excellence" during the ceremony.

"Over the past 18 years he has remained one of the most talked about artist on the radio artists on the radio and dance floors, most nominated for prestigious awards, and among those who sell the most music and concerts," added the company that organizes and broadcasts the awards.

Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi will receive the "Lifetime Achievement Award," a recognition that coincides with the 30th anniversary of the release of her album, Tu ángel de la guarda, which includes her famous song, "Pelo suelto" that made her an international star.

Trevi will perform during the gala to celebrate her career, which includes a total of 13 studio albums and eight world tours.

For the second consecutive year, Premio Lo Nuestro will also present the "Musical Legacy" award, will go to the cumbia group, Los Ángeles Azules in 2021 for their 30-year musical career. The band, which is also nominated in six categories, announced that it has joined the list of artists who will perform at the ceremony.

The 33rd edition of Premio lo Nuestro will be broadcast on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. on Univision and will be hosted by José Ron and Chiquinquirá Delgado.