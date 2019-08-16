We are already "invaded"

In Tommy Mottola’s HBO documentary “The Latin Explosion”, Gloria Estefan is quoted saying that today “Latin rhythms are in Pop, Hip Hop, and in every genre of music” in America.

“Music is always in the cutting age of new things that happen,” she explains. In her eyes musicians —way better than politicians do, I may add— “are able to reach across ethnic and cultural lines” to bring us all together.

Politics aside, America’s most radical demographic and cultural transformation in a century goes on unabated, driven largely by the 60 millions Americans of Latino descent, very prominently on the cultural ground:

Not only in Music (after Gloria Stefan, followed Shakira), but also in Cuisine (José Garces, here in town, being my favorite) Sports (check the Phillies roster) and Media (AL DÍA, my favorite, yes).

In terms of the economic contributions, just take the average income of Americans of Latino descent, which continues to climb faster than their population numbers— a better known category.

Latino Americans are projected to become a quarter of the U.S. population in 5 years, with a Census 2020 fast approaching to confirm the nationwide trends. But their purchasing power, made possible by their entrepreneurship and hard-working habits, has reached an unprecedented $1.7 trillion, growing 70% faster than the non-Latino segment.

While the overwhelming national narrative -conveniently manufactured on the eve of a presidential election, portrays Latinos like a horde that is “invading” the country - the reality is that they are already here, and have been here for centuries. In Texas, Latinos have been there even predating the formation of the Lone Star State in 1835— embedded in the entire American society, deep inside, and all-in, in the multiple layers of the cultural and economic fabric of the nation.