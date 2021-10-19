Voll-Damm Jazz Festival returns to Barcelona after the pandemic

After 19 months with the concert hallsvacant as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Voll-Damm Barcelona Jazz Festival returns to the city with more freedom. The first concert of the festival will be put on by Maria del Mar Bonet & Big Band Begues. The Mallorcan singer debuts at the festival with a powerful and rootsy project.

Her repertoire usually consists of tracks from George Gershwin and other jazz standards. This time with the Big Band Begues, she will perform songs that mix Mediterranean sounds with jazz and old school swing, some adapted to Catalan.

Currently, the festival is an international benchmark for musicians and lovers of the genre. After years of hard work positioning itself on the scene, the festival has managed to balance the presence of new talents, iconic musicians and living legends of jazz.

In addition to meeting impressive and recognized names such as Joan Chamorro, Madelaine Peyroux, Estrella Morente, Andrea Mottis, Tomatito, Kenny Garrett, Chucho Valdés, Maria Schneider Orchestra, among others; the festival opens spaces for new talents such as the Camil Arcarazo & Víctor Carrascosa Quartet and the Big Band of the Conservatori del Liceu.

The festival promotes a series of free concerts, master classes by renowned jazz figures, conferences, meetings with artists and other activities that complete the program, offering options to enjoy and share the passion for jazz during the festival.