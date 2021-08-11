Vicente Fernández's family speaks out about his health condition
After having surgery for a spinal injury, Vicente Fernandez remains on a respirator in the ICU.
The singer, songwriter and businessman suffered an accident on Aug. 8 in his room at the “Los tres potrillos” ranch and was immediately taken by ambulance to a private hospital in Guadalajara.
According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, which reports estimates of the celebrities' total assets and financial activities, Fernández has a net worth of approximately $25 million, not counting the singer's earnings from royalties and endorsements.
His career of more than 40 years known as ‘King of Ranchera Music’ in 2010, reached the figure of 75 million copies of his albums sold worldwide, according to information published on his official website.
In addition, the ranchero singer has also made a great fortune with the breeding of cattle and horses, as well as other businesses outside of music that have left him a very good fortune, such as the sale of his own tequila.
Regarding the singer's heritage, in 2012 he told TVyNovelas that he is a cautious man.
"All I have is my children and my grandchildren. I am a man who thinks now and in the future."
Various media on social media confirmed that the ranchera music singer had prepared his will some time ago, and he probably left his son, singer Alejandro Fernández, out.
