Vicente Fernández's family speaks out about his health condition

"Mr. Vicente Fernández remains serious but stable in relation to his vital signs. He continues to depend on ventilatory support due to poor respiratory effort,” reads an update posted on Instagram by his family. It is also mentioned that "in terms of his brain functions, they are intact" and that "they are waiting for his progressive recovery.”

It was caused by a fall in Guadalajara, and the medical team that is treating him clarified that he did not suffer any damage to his brain functions.

Ranchero music singer Vicente Fernández, 81, remains on a respirator in the hospital after undergoing surgery for an injury to his spine near the cervical area.

The singer, songwriter and businessman suffered an accident on Aug. 8 in his room at the “Los tres potrillos” ranch and was immediately taken by ambulance to a private hospital in Guadalajara.

Vicente Fernandez's fortune

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, which reports estimates of the celebrities' total assets and financial activities, Fernández has a net worth of approximately $25 million, not counting the singer's earnings from royalties and endorsements.

His career of more than 40 years known as ‘King of Ranchera Music’ in 2010, reached the figure of 75 million copies of his albums sold worldwide, according to information published on his official website.

In addition, the ranchero singer has also made a great fortune with the breeding of cattle and horses, as well as other businesses outside of music that have left him a very good fortune, such as the sale of his own tequila.

Regarding the singer's heritage, in 2012 he told TVyNovelas that he is a cautious man.

"All I have is my children and my grandchildren. I am a man who thinks now and in the future."

Various media on social media confirmed that the ranchera music singer had prepared his will some time ago, and he probably left his son, singer Alejandro Fernández, out.