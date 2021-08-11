Vicente Fernández's family speaks about his health condition
After getting surgery for a spinal injury, Vicente Fernandez remains in ICU with assisted respiration.
The singer, songwriter and businessman suffered an accident last Sunday in his room at the “Los tres potrillos” ranch and was immediately transferred by ambulance to a private hospital in Guadalajara.
According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, which reports estimates of the celebrities' total assets and financial activities, Vicente Fernández has a net worth of approximately $25 million, not counting the singer's earnings from royalties and endorsements.
The trajectory of more than 40 years carried out by the also known as ‘King of Ranchera Music’, in 2010, reached the figure of 75 million copies sold worldwide, according to information published on his official website. In addition, the ranchero singer has also made a great fortune with the breeding of cattle and horses, as well as other businesses outside the musical field that have left him very good profits such as the sale of his own tequila.
Regarding the singer's heritage, in 2012 he told TVyNovelas that he is a cautious man. "All I have is my children and my grandchildren. I am a man who thinks now and in the future."
Various media on social networks assured that the ranchera music singer had prepared his will some time ago, in which he would probably have left his son, the singer Alejandro Fernández, out.
