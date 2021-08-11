Vicente Fernández's family speaks about his health condition

"Mr. Vicente Fernández remains serious but stable in relation to his vital signs. He continues to depend on ventilatory support due to poor respiratory effort”, says the notice his family published through Instagram, it is also mentioned that "in terms of his brain functions, they are intact" and that "they are waiting for his progressive recovery”.

The ranchero music singer Vicente Fernández, 81, remains in hospital with artificial respiration, after getting surgery for an injury to his spine near the cervical area,caused by a fall in Guadalajara (west of Mexico). The medical team that is treating him verified that he did not suffer any damage to his brain functions.

The singer, songwriter and businessman suffered an accident last Sunday in his room at the “Los tres potrillos” ranch and was immediately transferred by ambulance to a private hospital in Guadalajara.





Vicente Fernandez's fortune

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, which reports estimates of the celebrities' total assets and financial activities, Vicente Fernández has a net worth of approximately $25 million, not counting the singer's earnings from royalties and endorsements.

The trajectory of more than 40 years carried out by the also known as ‘King of Ranchera Music’, in 2010, reached the figure of 75 million copies sold worldwide, according to information published on his official website. In addition, the ranchero singer has also made a great fortune with the breeding of cattle and horses, as well as other businesses outside the musical field that have left him very good profits such as the sale of his own tequila.

Regarding the singer's heritage, in 2012 he told TVyNovelas that he is a cautious man. "All I have is my children and my grandchildren. I am a man who thinks now and in the future."

Various media on social networks assured that the ranchera music singer had prepared his will some time ago, in which he would probably have left his son, the singer Alejandro Fernández, out.