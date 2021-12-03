Vicente Fernández returned to intensive care

After a month of being out of danger and showing visible improvement, regional Mexican singer Vicente Fernández has returned to intensive care due to respiratory problems. His doctors and family continue to monitor the artist's health.

According to doctors, the 81-year-old Fernández presented an inflammation in his respiratory tract.

"Mr. Vicente Fernández over the weekend presented inflammation of his lower respiratory tract, for which he required again to continue with respiratory support and adjustment of his medication. He was transferred to intensive care to maintain greater vigilance in case of any eventuality," they said.

Fernández's family continues to care for the singer, who, according to doctors, is awake, without sedation and interacting with his family. The medical team that has been treating the artist confirmed that they continue "with multidisciplinary management and physical and nutritional rehabilitation support," doing everything possible to restore Chente's health.

Fernández was hospitalized on Aug. 6 due to a fall at his Los Tres Potrillos estate, and since then, his wife and children have not left his side. Although he was released from intensive care on Sept. 15, complications forced the singer to return to the hospital.

Throughout his life, Vicente has overcome other difficult illnesses, such as prostate cancer, the removal of a tumor in his liver, thrombosis and surgery to remove abdominal hernias. His fans are confident that Chente will overcome this problem as well.