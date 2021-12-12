Vicente Fernández dies, an idol of ranchera

On Sunday, Dec. 12, Vicente Fernández died at the age of 81, as reported by his family members through his official Instagram account. The singer passed away at 6:15 a.m. after spending the last five months hospitalized following a fall he sustained in August that forced him to undergo cervical surgery.

The health condition of 'El Charro de Mexico' was worsening in his last hours. On Saturday, Dec. 11, his family stated that his status was "critical" and that his respiratory failures had "worsened,"

"He presents greater inflammation in his lower respiratory tract and increased respiratory support," read the last medical report about Fernández.

Venga la Alegria, a program focused on the Mexican entertainment world, reported that Fernández was suffering from complications in one of his lungs.

So far, no details of his funeral have been revealed.

'El Charro de Huentitán' was born in Guadalajara on Feb. 17, 1940. In addition to being a mariachi, he was a businessman, producer, actor, and symbol of the culture for the Spanish-speaking, ranchera-loving continent. He was part of the identity of Mexico and all of Latin America.

In his 50-year career he sold more than 65 million records, filmed 25 movies, and won eight Latin Grammy Awards.