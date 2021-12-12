Vicente Fernández dies, an idol of ranchera
The ranchera singer died after spending the last five months in the hospital, with only one short stint outside of care.
The health condition of 'El Charro de Mexico' was worsening in his last hours. On Saturday, Dec. 11, his family stated that his status was "critical" and that his respiratory failures had "worsened,"
"He presents greater inflammation in his lower respiratory tract and increased respiratory support," read the last medical report about Fernández.
Venga la Alegria, a program focused on the Mexican entertainment world, reported that Fernández was suffering from complications in one of his lungs.
So far, no details of his funeral have been revealed.
'El Charro de Huentitán' was born in Guadalajara on Feb. 17, 1940. In addition to being a mariachi, he was a businessman, producer, actor, and symbol of the culture for the Spanish-speaking, ranchera-loving continent. He was part of the identity of Mexico and all of Latin America.
In his 50-year career he sold more than 65 million records, filmed 25 movies, and won eight Latin Grammy Awards.
