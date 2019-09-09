Venezuelan Linda Briceño was Alejandro Sanz's special guest at Madison Square Garden

Through her developing alter ego’s Instagram account, Linda Briceño was sharing candid details about herself when Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz joined the conversation.

He wanted to invite her to sing in the second show of his U.S. tour #ElDisco, in New York City.

And to top it all, the invitation was to the performance that would be held at the majestic and historic Madison Square Garden.

A Delayed Answer

It wasn’t until ten hours later when Briceño finally replied to Sanz on social media, since at first, she had no idea about his proposal.

"When I saw it, I cried, I screamed, I ran all over the house..." she said in a video disguised as "the Grinch" with her favorite Alejandro Sanz song playing in the background, as she said "yes" to the public invitation.

“Invitation accepted @alejandrosanz. From the heart of my pajamas [sic] and with the most beautiful feelings of admiration, I’ll go with you from here to the moon! Mom, I'm going to sing with Alejandro Sanz in @thegarden!” Briceño wrote with visible emotion.

Concert and words of her idol

Last Aug. 31 marked the first time in nine years that Alejandro Sanz played in the United States.

The legendary Spanish pop singer dedicated his #ElDisco Tour to all undocumented immigrants and especially to the Dreamers — those young people looking to forge a future in a country whose policies are increasingly tougher against immigrants.

With an emotional speech between songs, Sanz invited Linda Briceño onstage for an unforgettable duo. The Venezuelan raised her trumpet to open the song “Quisiera Ser” and both voices sang that memorable 19-year-old classic that flooded every corner of Madison Square Garden.

The trumpeter, with training in the internationally recognized music education program "The Venezuelan Orchestral System," received from Sanz these words: "I feel very proud of you. Really, with all my heart, you are an amazing musician. I want you guys to give a huge applause to Linda Briceño.”

From here on

After a decades-long career as a trumpeter and soloist — in which she rubbed shoulders with artists such as Wynton Marsalis and Arturo Sandoval — Linda Briceño now has a conceptual album in the oven and her name is on the list of great artists who have performed alongside Sanz, like Shakira, Alicia Keys, and Miguel Bosé.

This Venezuelan promises to break with contemporary music schemes, from here on.