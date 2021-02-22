The triumphs at the historic night of the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards

The 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards ceremony held in Miami ended as a historic night for Latin music, with the gathering of all kinds of legends who, despite the pandemic, gave their all in performances that cybernetically went around the world.

A special evening for reggaeton in which the names that have marked the past and future years in the genre appeared: Maluma, Bad Bunny, Camilo, J Balvin, or Karol G.

The Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro premiered live the song Vacío with his pana Luis Fonsi, who returns after a break with the usual doses of romanticism. He then unveiled his track with Selena Gomez, Bailar Conmigo, which at the time disappointed viewers for not being live but has remained among the weekend's music trends.

The internal struggles of the reggaeton currents were revealed as a perfect ying-yang when the absent Bad Bunny ended the evening with seven awards and Camilo with five. The former represents the purest perreo for sexual liberation, while the latter embodies purity in a very different way along the lines of a more low-key sensuality.

Colombian singer Camilo showed his affection for an acquaintance fatally affected by the pandemic and, once again, acknowledged a higher power for his success: "I want to thank God first of all for allowing me to be a little reflection of his light, for allowing my songs to be a banner of joy and hope in the moments when they needed it most, and I needed it most."

The ceremony began with a tribute to Antonio Manzanero, the Mexican composer who died in December of the virus, sung by his compatriots Lila Downs, Alejandra Guzmán, and Yuri.

Also to legendary salsa legend Johnny Pacheco who passed away last week, performed by Jose Alberto "Canario," Nestor Torres, and Puerto Rican Gilberto Santa Rosa. When Marc Antony took the mic, he dedicated a few tender words to Pacheco's artistic and personal impact.

Another intense moment of the evening was bathed in a reflection of affection between producer Raphy Pina and singer Natti Natasha when she announced her obvious pregnancy while receiving the award for her collaboration with Romeo Santos on La Mejor versión de mí. She also performed alongside Prince Royce in a much-talked-about dress.

Find below the complete list of winners:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Album of the year

"YHLQMDLG" - Bad Bunny

Song of the year

"Tusa" - Karol G & Nicki Minaj

Female Revelation Artist

Nicki Nicole

Male Revelation Artist

Camilo

Remix of the year

"La jeepeta" (Remix) - Nio Garcia, Anuel, Myke Towers, Brray & Juanka

Crossover collaboration of the year

"Un día (One Day)" - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny Ft. Tainy

Video of the year

"Tkn" - Rosalía & Travis Scott

Pop artist of the year

Camilo

Pop song of the year

"ADMV" - Maluma

Pop Collaboration of the Year

"Si me dices que sí" - Reik, Farruko & Camilo

Pop group or duo of the year

CNCO

Pop album of the year

"Por primera vez" - Camilo

Song of the year - pop/ballad

"ADMV"- Maluma

Female artist of the year - urban

Karol G

Male artist of the year - urban

Bad Bunny

Song of the year - urban

"La difícil" - Bad Bunny

Collaboration of the year - urban

"Tusa" - Karol G & Nicki Minaj

Album of the year - urban

"YHLQMDLG" - Bad Bunny

Song of the year - urban/pop

"Si me dices que sí" - Reik, Farruko & Camilo

Song of the year - urban/trap

"Vete" - Bad Bunny

Tropical Artist of the Year

Romeo Santos

Tropical Song of the Year

"La mejor versión de mí" - Natti Natasha & Romeo Santos

Tropical Collaboration of the Year

"Nuestro Amor" - Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Christian Nodal

Song of the year - regional mexican

"Yo ya no vuelvo contigo" - Lenin Ramirez Ft. Grupo Firme

Collaboration of the year - regional mexican

"Yo ya no vuelvo contigo" - Lenin Ramírez Ft. Grupo Firme

Group or duo of the year - regional mexican

Grupo Firme

Sierreña song of the year - regional mexican

"El güero" - Marca Mp

Band song of the year - regional mexican

"Yo ya no vuelvo contigo" - Lenin Ramirez Ft. Grupo Firme Category 31

Norteño Song of the Year - Regional Mexican

"El envidioso" - Los Dos Carnales

Mariachi/ranchera song of the year - regional mexican

"Se me olvidó" - Christian Nodal

Cumbia song of the year - regional mexican

"Tú y yo" - Raymix & Paulina Rubio

Album of the year - regional mexican

"En vivo desde Anaheim, Ca" - Grupo Firme