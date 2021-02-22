The triumphs at the historic night of the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards
While Rauw Alejandro remains trending for his release of Baila Conmigo with Selena Gomez, the audience is wondering about the loss of Camilo or Natti Natasha's pregnancy.
The 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards ceremony held in Miami ended as a historic night for Latin music, with the gathering of all kinds of legends who, despite the pandemic, gave their all in performances that cybernetically went around the world.
A special evening for reggaeton in which the names that have marked the past and future years in the genre appeared: Maluma, Bad Bunny, Camilo, J Balvin, or Karol G.
The Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro premiered live the song Vacío with his pana Luis Fonsi, who returns after a break with the usual doses of romanticism. He then unveiled his track with Selena Gomez, Bailar Conmigo, which at the time disappointed viewers for not being live but has remained among the weekend's music trends.
The internal struggles of the reggaeton currents were revealed as a perfect ying-yang when the absent Bad Bunny ended the evening with seven awards and Camilo with five. The former represents the purest perreo for sexual liberation, while the latter embodies purity in a very different way along the lines of a more low-key sensuality.
Colombian singer Camilo showed his affection for an acquaintance fatally affected by the pandemic and, once again, acknowledged a higher power for his success: "I want to thank God first of all for allowing me to be a little reflection of his light, for allowing my songs to be a banner of joy and hope in the moments when they needed it most, and I needed it most."
The ceremony began with a tribute to Antonio Manzanero, the Mexican composer who died in December of the virus, sung by his compatriots Lila Downs, Alejandra Guzmán, and Yuri.
Also to legendary salsa legend Johnny Pacheco who passed away last week, performed by Jose Alberto "Canario," Nestor Torres, and Puerto Rican Gilberto Santa Rosa. When Marc Antony took the mic, he dedicated a few tender words to Pacheco's artistic and personal impact.
Another intense moment of the evening was bathed in a reflection of affection between producer Raphy Pina and singer Natti Natasha when she announced her obvious pregnancy while receiving the award for her collaboration with Romeo Santos on La Mejor versión de mí. She also performed alongside Prince Royce in a much-talked-about dress.
La Nati Natasha y los resultados de una noche sin pijama #PremiosLoNuestro pic.twitter.com/Pn8KwD035h
— (@notthingtosay_) February 19, 2021
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Album of the year
"YHLQMDLG" - Bad Bunny
Song of the year
"Tusa" - Karol G & Nicki Minaj
Female Revelation Artist
Nicki Nicole
Male Revelation Artist
Camilo
Remix of the year
"La jeepeta" (Remix) - Nio Garcia, Anuel, Myke Towers, Brray & Juanka
Crossover collaboration of the year
"Un día (One Day)" - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny Ft. Tainy
Video of the year
"Tkn" - Rosalía & Travis Scott
Pop artist of the year
Camilo
Pop song of the year
"ADMV" - Maluma
Pop Collaboration of the Year
"Si me dices que sí" - Reik, Farruko & Camilo
Pop group or duo of the year
CNCO
Pop album of the year
"Por primera vez" - Camilo
Song of the year - pop/ballad
"ADMV"- Maluma
Female artist of the year - urban
Karol G
Male artist of the year - urban
Bad Bunny
Song of the year - urban
"La difícil" - Bad Bunny
Collaboration of the year - urban
"Tusa" - Karol G & Nicki Minaj
Album of the year - urban
"YHLQMDLG" - Bad Bunny
Song of the year - urban/pop
"Si me dices que sí" - Reik, Farruko & Camilo
Song of the year - urban/trap
"Vete" - Bad Bunny
Tropical Artist of the Year
Romeo Santos
Tropical Song of the Year
"La mejor versión de mí" - Natti Natasha & Romeo Santos
Tropical Collaboration of the Year
"Nuestro Amor" - Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Christian Nodal
Song of the year - regional mexican
"Yo ya no vuelvo contigo" - Lenin Ramirez Ft. Grupo Firme
Collaboration of the year - regional mexican
"Yo ya no vuelvo contigo" - Lenin Ramírez Ft. Grupo Firme
Group or duo of the year - regional mexican
Grupo Firme
Sierreña song of the year - regional mexican
"El güero" - Marca Mp
Band song of the year - regional mexican
"Yo ya no vuelvo contigo" - Lenin Ramirez Ft. Grupo Firme Category 31
Norteño Song of the Year - Regional Mexican
"El envidioso" - Los Dos Carnales
Mariachi/ranchera song of the year - regional mexican
"Se me olvidó" - Christian Nodal
Cumbia song of the year - regional mexican
"Tú y yo" - Raymix & Paulina Rubio
Album of the year - regional mexican
"En vivo desde Anaheim, Ca" - Grupo Firme
Please tell us what you think about this story