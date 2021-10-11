A tribute to 80 years of Chucho Valdés

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Cuban record label Egrem presented the song “Una melodía a Picho,” composed and performed by César López, to celebrate the 80th birthday of the multi-awarded jazz pianist Chucho Valdés and as part of the album Los herederos: Homenaje a Chucho Valdés e Irakere (The Heirs: Homage to Chucho Valdés and Irakere).

The Afro-Cuban pianist's career has undeniably marked Latin American music. Musicians Issac Delgado, Alain Pérez and Cimafunk highlight Valdés' musical work in the album, such as Valdés' contribution and importance in fusing jazz with rock, classical genres and Afro-Cuban rhythms.

The track is a preview of the album on which various musicians collaborate, and the label pointed out in a press release that the production coincides with and honors the 80th birthday of Valdés, "one of the greatest artists in the history of Cuban music of all times."

Valdés, originally from Quivicán, is a pianist, composer, arranger and founder of the legendary group, Irakere. Still active at 80 years old, he has become an essential reference for Cuban and Latin American music. Winner of nine Grammys, in 2018, he received the Award for Musical Excellence given by the Latin Recording Academy, based in the United States.

Chucho "never stopped dignifying Irakere's legacy. That is why he continues to celebrate tributes to his mother band around the world, with a group formed by new generations of musicians who know well the meaning of being there, sharing the stage with the pianist and maintaining the languages inherited from the master and the rest of the band-icono caliber musicians," said Cuban journalist Michel Hernández.