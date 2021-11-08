Travis Scott concert ends with 8 dead

A tragedy shook the state of Texas, when on Friday, November 5th, eight people died during the presentation of rapper Travis Scott at the 'Astroworld' festival, of which he is also founder.

The death of the young people between 14 and 27 years old was caused by a human avalanche of fans who wanted to get close to the stage and that, according to event attendees, caused drowning in the victims and also left hundreds of others injured.

Local police said the incident happened on Friday at 9 p.m. on the first day of the event in which an estimated 50,000 people attended.

"The crowd started pushing towards the front of the stage, which caused some panic and started causing injuries. People started falling down, becoming unconscious, and that generated additional panic", said fire chief Samuel Peña. The first report said 17 people were taken to nearby hospitals, while others were treated at NRG Park where a hospital was set up to examine about 300 people.

Concertgoers described the event as traumatizing, with many witnesses saying they saw lifeless bodies trampled amid the chaos. Those who survived had to fight their way through the crowd as the music continued to roar.

"Everyone was crying; it was the most terrifying sound I've ever heard," TK Tellez told CNN. "Imagine hearing Travis Scott and people screaming for their lives at the same time".

"Travis Scott had little time between songs and we were screaming at the top of our vocal cords so someone could hear us, but no one would," Tellez said. "This year's festival will stick with me forever. I've never seen someone die in front of my eyes. It was horrible".

After what happened, the rapper pledged to refund ticket money to all attendees and will partner with the BetterHelp portal to provide free mental health help to all those affected by the tragedy.

"I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night," Scott said Saturday. "My prayers are with the families of all those affected by what happened", he said in a statement on Twitter.