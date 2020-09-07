Top 5 of Latinx Artists You Should Be Listening To: Sebastian Yatra, WC no Beat, and more

Tired of the monopoly of streaming? Can't stand the routine of mono-thematic lists anymore? Neither do we. That's why we dedicate all our weeks to bring out the best in Latin American music that goes unnoticed.

This is our Top 5 for the week:

1. Sebastian Yatra – A Dónde Van

After experimenting with ballads and reggetón, Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra has shared his latest single "A Dónde Van", an acoustic ballad where you can feel the real rhythm behind the popular genre.

2. WC no Beat – B.O. TEMPORÁRIO

Weslley Costa, better known as WC no Beat, is one of the most important voices of Brazilian Hip Hop and yet one of the least known above the Caribbean. Besides having started his career at the age of 6, today he is one of the most important beatmakers in Latin America. "B.O. TEMPORÁRIO" is part of his 2020 production.

3. Juanes – Vía Láctea

Colombian pop icon Juan Esteban, "Juanes", has once again demonstrated his humility and unconditional support for the Latin American musical movement with his tribute to Mexican band Zoé, in his latest single "Vía Láctea". The song is part of a compilation in honor of the group.

4. Hungria Hip Hop – Amor e Fé (Acústico)

Gustavo Hungria Neves, better known as Hungria Hip Hop, is another fundamental exponent of the urban genre in Brazil. Rapper, singer, composer and music producer from Brasilia, Neves has released a new EP with his characteristic sensitivity, but in an acoustic format. "Amor e Fé" is just a small sample of this fantastic work.

5. Joaquina Mertz – Santería

Joaquina Mertz is undoubtedly one of the most powerful voices in the contemporary music scene and, as is often the case, one of the least known. Born in Mexico but based in the United States, this poet mixes her classical training with the best of soul/R&B. "Santería" is her latest single.