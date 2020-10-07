Top 5 of Latinx Artists You Should Be Listening To: Conociendo Rusia, Dingo Bells, Babasónicos, and more

Tired of the monopoly of streaming? Can't stand the routine of monothematic lists anymore? Neither do we. That's why we dedicate every week to bring out the best in Latin American music that goes unnoticed.

This is our Top 5 this week:

1. Conociendo Rusia (feat. Fito Páez) – “Tu Encanto”

On the eve of the Latin Grammy nominations, two of the most-nominated artists have joined forces in "Tu Encanto," a joyous tribute to love and resilience.

2. Dingo Bells – “Tudo Trocado” – Acústico

Although the original song was published more than a year ago, the great gaucho band Dingo Bells has given its followers the acoustic version of "Tudo Trucado,” a joyful piece to remember that, with work and effort, everything will be fine.

3. Babasónicos – “Valle de Valium”

Joining the Latinx artists who are unveiling new material, the iconic band Babasónicos has released another piece in their new series of EPs called Delivery, which features live reversions and recordings of memorable songs. "Valle de Valium" is one of these jewels.

4. Zoé – “Karmadame”

If we listen with our eyes closed to the first seconds of "Karmadame", we immediately know that it is a song by the Mexican band Zoé. After announcing that 2021 would see the light of its seventh studio album, Zoé has been releasing tracks of what will be its musical comeback.

5. Maria Rodés – “Oscuro Canto”

Maria Rodés is the name behind the sweet and soft Spanish voice that mixes the songwriter airs with indie colors. With more than ten years in the industry, Rodés has announced her new single "Oscuro Canto" and the video that accompanies it, as a preamble to her new album Lilith, which will be released on October 16th.