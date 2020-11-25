Top 5 of Latinx Artists You Should Be Listening To: Babasónicos, Eufemia, Ciro y los Persas, and more

Tired of the monopoly of streaming? Can't stand the routine of monothematic lists anymore? Neither do we. That's why we dedicate every week to bring out the best in Latin American music that goes unnoticed.

This is our Top 5 this week:

1. Babasónicos – El Ídolo

The live recording of El Ídolo (2008) is part of Babasonicos' new album, Delivery 2, which consists of material played live in Mexico in August of the same year. The compilation follows Delivery 1 (Buenos Aires) which features particular and intimate versions of the iconic band.

2. Eufemia – Pausa y Play

There is no song that better describes the experience of confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic than the latest song by the Mexican rock band Eufemia. Pioneers of national rock in the 1990s, the group breaks the silence with their new production "Pausa y Play".

3. Ciro y los Persas – Tan Solo (Acústico)

Another Latin American rock band returning to the recording room is Ciro y los Persas, an Argentine band led by Andres Ciro Martinez, which now delivers some gems like "Tan Solo" in its acoustic format.

4. Fobia – Pesadilla (MTV Unplugged)

If you thought there wouldn't be a better MTV Unplugged after Zoé, your colleagues Fobia have shown that the new capital of Latin American rock is Mexico City. Celebrating their 30-year history, the band has debuted their own Unplugged, and Pesadilla is a taste of the anticipated album.

5. Barbarita Palacios (Feat. Gustavo Santaolalla) – El Fin

The Argentinean singer Barbarita Palacios has released a new production after more than two years after her last album "Si Va". With two reinterpreted singles, and the hand of the producer and multi-instrumentalist Gustavo Santaolalla, "El Fin" is a delight for the ears.