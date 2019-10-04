Advertisement

Top 5 Hispanic Artists you should be listening to

Tired of always hearing the same tunes? Does Spotify know nothing about lists? AL DÍA brings you the best Hispanic artists that you won't find anywhere else.

by Yamily Habib
 10/04/2019 - 11:52
By Yamily Habib
October 04, 2019
1.     Rodrigo Manigot (Feat. Fito Páez) – Neblina

For fans of Ella Es Tan Cargosa its frontman, Rodrigo Manigot, premieres his first solo album and does it big. In the company of the Argentine idol Fito Páez, Manigot has revealed his only digital album “The things you invent”, produced by Mariano Otero.

2.     Marisa Monte – Diariamente

"Diariamente" is one of the songs that make up the last album of the famous Brazilian singer, songwriter and producer Marisa de Azevedo Monte. With four Latin Grammys and seven Brazilian MTV Video Music Awards under her belt, Monte is considered one of the best representatives of popular music in the Latin American country.

3.     Mundo Livre S/A – Meu Esquema

One of the top representatives of the Manguebeat - Brazilian musical movement of the 90s - is Mundo Livre S/A. Formed in 1984, this native group of Recife collects the best of the genre in its 2000 production “Por Pouco.”

4.     Daniel, Me Estás Matando - ¿Qué Se Siente Que Me Gustes Tanto?

For lovers of romantic music of the 50s, “Daniel, Me Estás Matando” is a gift for the ears. Founded in 2018 by Daniel Zepeda and Iván de la Rioja in Mexico City, this duo reinterprets the genre of groups such as Los Panchos and Los Tres Diamantes, preserving the melancholy that has laid the foundations for much of Latin American music.

5.     Tessa Ia – La Nada

Tessa Ía González Norvind became famous for her performance in productions such as Rebelde (2004) and The Burning Plain (2008), but this time we will talk about her music. Having started her career at age 13, she debuted alongside Los Angeles Azules in 2016, the year in which she also released her first album "Correspondencia." “La Nada” is part of her latest production of 2019.

 

