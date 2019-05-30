Top 5 Hispanic Artists That You Should Be Listening to

1. Vicente García – ‘Ahí Ahí’

A native of the Dominican Republic, and winner of three Latin Grammy awards, Vicente García ventures into the trap genre with the sound of the original bachata. "Ahí Ahí" is part of his latest work Candela, produced between Bogotá, Colombia, Santo Domingo, and New York.

2. António Zambujo (feat. Mon Laferte) - ‘Madera De Deriva’

"Madera De Deriva" is a sample of the heterogeneity in Latin American music. It is a version of the original piece by Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, in collaboration with the voice of Mon Laferte (Chile) and is part of António Zambujo's latest work from Portugal.

3. Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – ‘I Love You More’

Juan Luis Guerra needs no introduction. The icon of merengue - and Latin American music in general - has released his new single "I Love You More," a perio ripiao included in the singer's sixteenth studio album entitled "Literal."

4. Rubén Blades – ‘Dime’ (Qué Puedo Hacer Sin Ti)

Another symbol of the Latin rhythm is Rubén Blades, an original salsa artist whose album "Siembra" has become a milestone in Latin American music history. In a melancholic and daring attempt to reinvent himself, Blades has released his new album "The Paraiso Road Gang," where he reviews several of his classics with a unique sound.

5. Ximena Sariñana (feat. Francisca Valenzuela) – ‘Pueblo Abandonado’

The singer of 'Vidas Paralelas' has proved to be one of the most versatile artists of the moment. Originally from Mexico, Ximena Sariñana has decided to venture into urban rhythms, taking us back to 90s Latin pop with the best of new technology.