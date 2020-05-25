Top 5 of Hispanic Artists you should be listening to: Zoé, Flora Martínez, Adán Jodorowsky, and more!

1. Zoé – SKR

After two years of absence, the famous Mexican Alt-Pop band, Zoé, has published a sample of their new material. "SKR" is part of their seventh production, this time under the production of Nine Inch Nails mixer Craig Silvey, whose trademark can be felt on the synthesizers and the rock chorus of this fantastic song.

2. Flora Martínez – Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez

The famous Colombian actress and singer Flora Martinez pays tribute to the woman of the ranchera, Chavela Vargas, through a reinterpretation of the first romantic song sung by one woman to another. "Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez" was Vargas' most important song, and is part of the soundtrack for Martinez' new play in her honor.

3. Adan Jodorowsky – Banana Split

"Adanowsky", the eclectic French-Mexican singer-songwriter, has returned to the scene with "Banana Split", an electro-pop with his famous guitar riffs that break his silence of more than three years. Son of legendary author, director, and spiritual guide Alejandro Jodorowsky, Adan incorporates into his songs what he learned first hand from George Harrison, and what marked his sound as a frontman of the punk band The Hellboys.

4. Mauricio Sánchez – Modo Avión

The composer and vocalist of Los Claxons has revealed his new solo material, "Modo Avión". After publishing his first album, Fallas de Fábrica, Sánchez announced his Pandemia Edition, a collection of compositions inspired by the coronavirus quarantine.

5. Silvio Rodríguez – La Adivinanza

Any phrase to introduce the Cuban Trova icon is out of place. After announcing the release of his new album Para La Espera, Rodríguez has given his fans his first single "La Adivinanza,” one of the ten unreleased compositions that will be known week by week.