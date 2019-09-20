Top 5 Hispanic Artists you should be listening to this week

1. Me Fui – Reymar Perdomo (feat. Carlos Vives, Santiago Cruz y Andrés Cepeda)

The Venezuelan Reymar Perdomo became famous for a viral video in which she sang her reality as an immigrant. But her voice reached wider audiences thanks to the support of YouTuber Daniel Samper, who helped her fulfill her dream: her song was performed by Carlos Vives, Santiago Cruz, and Andrés Cepeda.

2. Solitude – Linda Briceño (feat. Roxy Coss)

The Venezuelan jazz singer and songwriter, Linda Briceño, shared the opening of her new work in progress with Solitude, a part of her autobiographical and conceptual project to be released.

3. La Vida Se Gasta – Victor Rutty (feat. La Maravillosa Orquesta del Alcohol)

“Gatos Negros" is one of the latest productions of Spanish hip hop that goes straight back to the origin of the genre. In the hands of his lyrical companions, Rober del Pyro, and DJ Kaef, Victor Rutty delivered a profound sample of conscious hip hop a few months ago with the acoustic version of "La Vida Se Gasta."

4. Corre Corre – Los Hermanos

Speaking of classics, it’s essential to talk about the new song of Los Hermanos, the iconic Brazilian rock band of the 90s. After 14 years of silence, the group released “Corre Corre,” a sample of their new work after returning to the stage at Argentina’s Lollapalooza earlier this year.

5. Flor de Vida – Perotá Chingò

The group of Argentine childhood friends already had eight years of experience when their video "Ríe Chinito" got more than one million views on YouTube. Flor de Vida is their latest release and is part of their 2019 production.