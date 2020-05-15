Advertisement

Top 5 of Hispanic Artists You Should Be Listening To: Vetusta Morla, Natalia Lafourcade and more!

Ximena Sariñana, Monsieur Periné, Natalia Lafourcade, Vetusta Morla, Vicentico.

Ximena Sariñana, Monsieur Periné, Natalia Lafourcade, Vetusta Morla, Vicentico.

Top 5 of Hispanic Artists You Should Be Listening To: Vetusta Morla, Natalia Lafourcade and more!

AL DÍA brings you the best in Spanish music that you won't find on other lists.

by Yamily Habib
 05/15/2020 - 13:56
in
Ximena Sariñana, Monsieur Periné, Natalia Lafourcade, Vetusta Morla, Vicentico.
Ximena Sariñana, Monsieur Periné, Natalia Lafourcade, Vetusta Morla, Vicentico.

By Yamily Habib
May 15, 2020
1. Vetusta Morla (feat. Various Artists) – Los Abrazos Prohibidos

The iconic Spanish band pays tribute to the medical staff during the Coronavirus pandemic in their latest single "Los Abrazos Prohibidos." In collaboration with 20 well-known Spanish artists –including maestro Joaquín Sabina– the Madrid band sings "to the green-winged angels of the operating rooms. "

2. Natalia Lafourcade – Mi Religión

The famous Mexican singer has released her new material as a tribute to the cultural roots of her country, and "Mi Religión" is her first single. Among rhythms, fiesta, and fandango, Lafourcade seeks to celebrate Mexico, "a place like no other."

3. Vicentico – No Tengo

One of Latin America's best-known voices has released new material to please those who have followed him since he was the frontman of Los Fabulosos Cadillacs. "No Tengo" is a tribute to Nina Simone and is his second album in anticipation of his mid-year release.

4. Monsieur Periné (feat. Pedro Capó) – Mundo Paralelo

After almost two years of absence, the Colombian group founded by Catalina García and Santiago Prieto decided to open up the musical spectrum a bit and have published new "more mainstream" material. In collaboration with Pedro Capó, "Mundo Paralelo" combines the offbeat of reggae with the illusion of simple things in life.

5. Ximena Sariñana – Una Vez Más

After making a name for herself with songs like "Vidas Paralelas", Mexican singer Ximena Sariñana has returned to her sweet melodies in collaboration with Elsa and Elmar, Susana Isaza and Grettel Garibaldi, a handful of talented women who demonstrate the scope of female collaboration in the new musical production.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
top 5
Hispanic Artists
Latin Beats

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Natalia Lafourcade – Un canto por México
Singing for Mexico
La Lupe, Tito Puente, George Guzmán, Pete Rodríguez y Joe Cuba
Top 5 of the best boogaloos
En Cantos. iLe feat Natalia Lafourcade – Material de prensa
iLe and Natalia Lafourcade make a hymn to female eroticism
COVID–19
This is How the Protein That COVID-19 Uses to Infect the Cells Sounds
Leaders
AL DIA News
AL DIA News