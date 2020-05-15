Top 5 of Hispanic Artists You Should Be Listening To: Vetusta Morla, Natalia Lafourcade and more!

1. Vetusta Morla (feat. Various Artists) – Los Abrazos Prohibidos

The iconic Spanish band pays tribute to the medical staff during the Coronavirus pandemic in their latest single "Los Abrazos Prohibidos." In collaboration with 20 well-known Spanish artists –including maestro Joaquín Sabina– the Madrid band sings "to the green-winged angels of the operating rooms. "

2. Natalia Lafourcade – Mi Religión

The famous Mexican singer has released her new material as a tribute to the cultural roots of her country, and "Mi Religión" is her first single. Among rhythms, fiesta, and fandango, Lafourcade seeks to celebrate Mexico, "a place like no other."

3. Vicentico – No Tengo

One of Latin America's best-known voices has released new material to please those who have followed him since he was the frontman of Los Fabulosos Cadillacs. "No Tengo" is a tribute to Nina Simone and is his second album in anticipation of his mid-year release.

4. Monsieur Periné (feat. Pedro Capó) – Mundo Paralelo

After almost two years of absence, the Colombian group founded by Catalina García and Santiago Prieto decided to open up the musical spectrum a bit and have published new "more mainstream" material. In collaboration with Pedro Capó, "Mundo Paralelo" combines the offbeat of reggae with the illusion of simple things in life.

5. Ximena Sariñana – Una Vez Más

After making a name for herself with songs like "Vidas Paralelas", Mexican singer Ximena Sariñana has returned to her sweet melodies in collaboration with Elsa and Elmar, Susana Isaza and Grettel Garibaldi, a handful of talented women who demonstrate the scope of female collaboration in the new musical production.