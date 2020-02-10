Top 5 of Hispanic Artists You Should Be Listening To: Orishas, Spinetta, LAMODA, Mon Laferte, Los Pérez García

We're back in the saddle with the best Spanish-language songs that are often overlooked in the industry's top rankings.

Add them to your list!

1. Orishas (feat. Beatriz Luengo) – Ojalá Pase

Two of the most important voices in Spanish-language music in recent decades have joined together to sing to the Cuban Revolution all its faults. Orishas, a Latin hip-hop group born in 1999, and Beatriz Luengo, a Spanish singer and actress, sing to Cuba "Ojalá Pase", a nod to Silvio Rodríguez's famous song, which calls for the "publicity of a paradise in Varadero, while their children cry for their children who have left.”

2. Luis Alberto Spinetta – Ya No Mires Atrás

The genius of Argentine music would be turning 70, if he hadn't left us 8 years ago, leaving a void in the Latin American scene. "Ya No Mires Atrás" is the name of his posthumous album by Luis Alberto "El Flaco" Spinetta, seven songs that remind us that there will never be another like him.

3. La Maravillosa Orquesta del Alcohol – Himno Nacional (En Directo)

Spain's favourite septet has given its fans a compilation album with the best live songs, under the name "&", and released at the end of 2019. While they take a break from the stage to compose their new material, M.O.D.A. leaves us with our favorite songs live.

4. Mon Laferte – Vendaval (En Vivo)

South America's most powerful voice gives us two little bites of her live work as we wait for a new album. After becoming the most listened to Chilean artist on Spotify, and with more Grammy nominations in a single edition, Mon Laferte has become an activist and icon of the new generation of women in Latin American music.

5. Los Pérez García – Ni Tan Diablo Ni Tan Santo (En Vivo)

Founded in 1994, Los Pérez García is another jewel of the Argentine National Rock genre. After their first album "Buenas Noches" in 1997, their fusion of rock and pop has won millions of fans. Their latest album "Salud!" is a compilation of live hits for connoisseurs and those who want to meet them for the first time.