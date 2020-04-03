Top 5 Hispanic Artists You Should Be Listening To: Jorge Drexler, Ibrahim Ferrer, Santiago Cruz and more

1. Jorge Drexler – “Codo con Codo”

Uruguay's favorite singer has risen to the global challenge of the Coronavirus pandemic and released its latest single "Codo con Codo", an urgent call to people to respect the social distance needed to control the spread of the virus.

2. Ibrahim Ferrer – “Hay Que Entrarle a Palos a Ése”

"What a cheeky guy; nobody in the neighborhood wants him", opens this fantastic salsa by salsa icon Ibrahim Ferrer, which can also be heard in a different quality on the latest remix of the album Buenos Hermanos, released last February. For those who do not know the maestro Ferrer, we recommend taking a look at the history of the Buena Vista Social Club and soaking up a fundamental piece of the genre's history.

3. Santiago Cruz (feat. Rozalén) – “Ya Veremos”

In times of crisis, nothing better than a good bolero. And not all boleros are old. For lovers of the genre, we recommend the album "Elementales" by Colombian Santiago Cruz, especially it’s last song "Ya Veremos," a hymn to "life that gives no respite.”

4. Vacación – “Té De Tila”

Who hasn't heard lime blossom tea is good for calming the nerves? That recommendation also applies to the debut album by Vacación, a powerful duo formed by Caloncho and El David Aguilar, two long-time Mexicans who have found a new way to tell stories.

5. Marissa Mur – “No Estaba en Mis Planes”

And to continue thinking about the projects that are sure to come, there is no better album than "Amores" by Marissa Mur, a Mexican singer from Sonora who fuses pop sounds with a background of traditions and cultures that are impossible to ignore. Hand in hand with acclaimed producer Alan Saucedo, "No Estaba en Mis Planes" was the first single from her new album.