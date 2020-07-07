Advertisement

Top 5 of Hispanic Artists You Should Be Listening To: Babasónicos, Jardín Secreto, FrioLento, and more!

AL DÍA brings you the best in Spanish-language music that you won't find on other lists.

by Yamily Habib
 07/07/2020 - 06:00
July 07, 2020
1. Babasónicos – El Culo

The Argentinean band led by Adrián Dárgelos has released new material, both for their fans and for those who thought they had run out of hits. "El Culo" is the part of their latest EP "Suficiente".

2. Jardín Secreto – Pelaje

Jardín Secreto is one of those hidden gems in Latin American musical history. Led by Miguel Tapia and Cecilia Aguayo, former members of the iconic band Los Prisioneros, Jardín Secreto mixes the techno-pop of the nineties in two unique albums released in 1993 and 1997.

3. FrioLento – X La Chucha

Another Chilean group, but much more contemporary, is FrioLento, born in Concepción and another exponent of alternative pop. "X La Chucha" is their latest single from 2020.

4. Terno Rei – Pivete (Tuyo)

After the publication of its first material in 2014, Terno Rei has become one of the most important indie groups in South America. The Brazilian quartet based in São Paulo has brought to the stage an almost perfect pop, sung in Portuguese, and with a clear influence of the synthesizer of the 80s.

5. Jupiter Apple – Mademoiselle Marchand

Flávio Basso, better known by his stage name Jupiter Maçã (or Jupiter Apple), was a multi-faceted Brazilian artist who, before launching his solo career in 1994, had already helped found major bands such as TNT and Os Cascavelletes. "Mademoiselle Marchand" is part of his 2007 album Uma Tarde Na Fruteira.

Latin American Music
Música en Español
latino music

