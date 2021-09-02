Tokischa, the artist making the Internet explode after collabing with Rosalía

Dominican singer Tokischa is in the spotlight these days after her recent collaboration with the iconic Rosalía. However, Tokischa is far from being an unknown.

The Dominican is recognized in the world of dembow and the universe of urban rhythms for her transgressive character. Always controversial for her explicit lyrics, she released "Linda" on Wednesday, Sept. 1 with Rosalía, a song that for her conveys freedom.

"This song speaks of the freedom of girls and lets us know that we can have fun being free".

Tokischa is an outspoken singer of Dominican origin and only 25 years old. Known for speaking openly about sex and having an OnlyFans, she also generated controversy with the video of her song "Desacato Escolar," which was removed from YouTube and denounced by the Dominican Ministry of Education.

Tokischa burst onto the music scene only three years ago alongside producer and creative director Raymi Paulus. Her song "Picala," the first she ever released, is an ode to marijuana, which contributed to her nickname, "María Juana." The artist has also said that she feels part of the LBGTQ+ community, to which she gives her full support.

"Women can say that my friend is pretty and I can give her a kiss without having to be lesbian or bisexual," she later said, clarifying previous statements that drew hard conclusions about her sexuality.

The artist was excited about her collab with Rosalía.

"For me, she is a great inspiration. Rosalía is a very disciplined, hard-working woman and a sweetheart of a person. She is like an angel. I am very grateful for this opportunity, to learn and grow," said Tokischa.

For her part, Rosalía called Tokischa is "a woman full of strength, a key and necessary woman, someone who does not fit into any canon, but who represents all of us because of her call for freedom."