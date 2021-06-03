Tierra Adentro releases "Soy Latino" ahead of their tour

The Paraguayan band Tierra Adentro released a new single, "Soy Latino," before their tour in Spain. It is a song of great depth featuring two great figures of Latin music — Nacho (Chino & Nacho) and Felipe Peláez. The song was recorded in Paraguay, Colombia and the United States, and produced by renowned Venezuelan producer Carlos Escalona Cruz.

Its message is strong for all Latinos in diaspora. From a distance, they can remember the strong and dreamy nations of their roots, using traditional instruments such as the accordion, harp, maracas and guitars.

The colorful video clip shows the band in different parts of Latin America reflecting daily realities of different countries with Nacho, a Venezuelan singer and activist with two Latin Grammy Awards, and Colombian-Venezuelan singer-songwriter Peláez, master of vallenato and also a Latin Grammy winner.

"This song represents the feeling of all Latinos scattered around the world, and the fact that, being with other Latinos anywhere in the world, makes us feel at home," said Dani Meza, voice of Tierra Adentro.

They started working on the song in 2018 and it has been cooking slowly waiting for the best moment for collaborations. Finally, it has been developed by IDS Music, the label that managed their previous releases, mixed and mastered by Boris Milan, who has been part of the band since the album, Aguije.

New sounds

In this way, the band previews their new sounds before their tour in Spain. The band confessed that they were eager to present to the public their evolution which coincided with the arrival of a new producer, Carlos Escalona Cruz, who started working in these new directions.

"We realized with him that we have many similarities in terms of music, its components, elements, such as string instruments, the 6x8, the Venezuelan 4 and maracas, the Colombian accordion, a mixture of what is also the message: a great union of different sounds, Latin, different points of view that lead us to realize that we have more things in common than what differentiates us," add Dani and Luis.

"May the music take us wherever it has to, to leave our message. And we will continue dreaming, with the strength that in Paraguay we have a sincere relationship with those who listen to our music."