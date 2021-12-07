Three reasons why Taylor Swift was stripped of her Grammy nomination

After the nominees for the different categories of the 2022 Grammys were announced on Nov. 23, Taylor Swift had received a nomination for Olivia Rodrigo's album Sour for 'Best Album of the Year.'

The song "Deja vu" included an interpolation (a few fragments) from Swift's track "Cruel Summer," which she wrote with collaborator Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark.

According to Billboard, the Recording Academy updated its website to indicate that Taylor, Jack and St. Vincent would no longer be nominated for the album, since this interpolation rule is no longer valid.

The beginning of the controversy

In August, Rodrigo received severe accusations of plagiarism and appropriation for the songs on her album. According to a group of people, as well as record labels, parts of the tracks, choruses or rhythms resembled singles by bands like Paramore and artists like Swift.

To avoid the accusations, the singer and her team took the decision to modify the credits of some songs on her album so that those people would be considered co-authors of the single, and give them part of the profits.

Eliminated from the nominees

"Last week, we received the correct credits from the label acknowledging Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift as songwriters for an interpolation on the song, 'Deja vu.' In accordance with current Grammy guidelines, as composers of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff and Swift are not nominated in the album of the year category for Sour," the academy said in a statement.

The academy has made a distinction between songwriters who actively work on the creation of a new song versus those whose previous work was interpolated.

This is the first year that the Recording Academy has maintained a page of updates and corrections to its nominations in an effort to "ensure transparency and accessibility to the most current and accurate information."

Hayley yes, Taylor no

The case of Paramore's Hayley Williams, who has co-written "Good 4 u," is different, as she was never included in the Grammy nomination for Rodrigo's album because the paperwork was submitted correctly.