Techy Fatule's anti-Valentine's theme will make your heart skip a beat

There's no good novel that talks about happy people and no love poem that doesn't tear at your soul. Melodrama is part of our lives, which is why Techy Fatule wanted to dedicate the cheesiest day of the year to her most heartbroken fans.

Her creation is a heartbreaking ballad that, paradoxically, also acts as a catharsis to help you feel better. This is "Llórame", the new song whose video was released on Wednesday and with which she wants to celebrate her own anti-Valentine's Day.

"I chose to release it on Valentine's Day because there's a 50% chance of being in love and a 50% chance of being heartbroken," Techy told Billboard. "You feel so trapped and alone, and we can be selfish and want the other person to feel the same pain."

Directed by Fernando Rivas, the video's setting is a bar called El Bar de Los Llantos, where alcohol is the best medicine for heartbreak and people go to fill their gullets and shed tears. There, the artist feeds her sorrows intravenously, while she leaves behind all the anguish she feels for not being able to make the person who hurt her cry.

Although Techy has repeated on many occasions that the songs come out "vein cutters", she is now in love and happy. But she had been hurt in the past:

"I wrote this song inspired by a relationship that had ended, and how hard it was for one of us to know that the other one was already over it. How selfishly, sometimes you want to still be "mourned" so that you feel less alone with the pain," she said.

This is the first song of her second album, titled "Capítulo 2", which she will also begin a tour for, though no dates have been announced yet.

Meanwhile, here are some of the most "burning" songs of all time, so that instead of shedding a few tears, you end up sending more than one to hell!

"Rata de dos patas" ("Rat on Two Legs") by Paquita del Barrio

If you no longer have insults to say to the guy who broke your heart, the great Mexican singer Paquita del Barrio has an arsenal ready, and the best thing is that you will be able to say them in Spanish. Take note of this hymn for women "ardidas":

"So what" by P!nk She's not Latin, but you have to admit, P!nk's got plenty of rage and guts. She wrote "So what" after she split up, and even her ex-husband appears in the video. Her advice is what a friend might tell you: Get out of the house, have a good time, and congratulations, you're off the hook.