The supernatural Paty B: A pop artist who releases new music every two weeks

Every two weeks, pop artist Paty B releases new music.

For the most part, the singer has steadily stuck to this schedule since May of this year — save for a one week breathing period in July — and has no plans to stop.

Since May, Paty B has released 10 singles, and 15 overall this year. In June, she also provided an instrumental pack including seven of her songs.

Included in this stretch of singles is “Anillo al dedo,” Paty’s biggest track to date.

Paty’s biweekly release schedule is quickly becoming a staple for the artist, who holds herself up to the challenge via her social media and Spotify bios.

The unique model makes for an almost episodic collection of tracks from Paty B, easily showcasing an upward progression, and continues to cement her rising star status.

While this model proliferates Paty B’s discography, it does not harshly oversaturate it. The songs being released have variety and character.

Paty B’s most recent single, “Sobrenatural,” continues her trajectory. The artist released a visualizer of the song depicting a flutter of butterflies.

“Sobrenatural'' is a contemplative pop tune with bubbly production, showing off Paty B’s confident vocals.

She began releasing music on SoundCloud before debuting on Spotify in late 2020.

Born in Venezuela, the 20-year-old is not an artist to be pigeonholed. She continues to prove this as her catalog expands.

From “Come Hacemos” — which transitions through reggaetón rhythm and quick-paced verses — a Billie Eilish cover, and the slight rock influences of “Estoy ida,” it’s clear Paty B has range.

Like many artists, Paty sings bilingually, but mostly prefers to stick to Spanish songwriting.

Similar to indie pop artists such as U.K. singer PinkPantress, Paty B’s homespun pop star presentation offers an intersection between grand pop production and bedroom pop aesthetics.

The combination equates the bravado of a full-blooded pop star with the welcoming relatability of an indie singer.

One thing is for sure: it won’t take long to see where Paty B goes from here.