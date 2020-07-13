Steve Aoki Goes Latin: The Reverse Crossover

Coronavirus may not yet be over, and we may not yet get to groove on the dance floor of our favorite bar or venue, but creators keep coming to the latin music scene.

The latest is mega DJ, entertainer and record producer, Steve Aoki, who’s record label recently launched a Latin Music imprint: Dim Mak En Fuego.

Aoki has owned Dim Mak Records for over 20 years now and has collaborated with a variety of latin artists ranging from Maluma, Mana, Daddy Yankee, and others.

Dim Mak En Fuego was announced in an interview Aoki did with the Billboard Latin team on Wednesday, July 8.

Bryan Linares will be heading the marketing section of the label, with co-founder of California reggaeton party, Gasolina, Christian Herrera.

In a press release, they said the label will “spotlight a genrefluid mix of trailblazing sounds, working with artists in the Latin underground.”

The first people he signed to the lbal is a Monterrey-based pop-R&B group called AQUIHAYAQUIHAY.

The group “combines a rich palette of future R&B, hip-hop and traditional Latin genres together.”

Their first song will be titled “Ya no es igual,” brought together by four members, three from Monterrey and one from Guadalajara. The group does it all: songwrite, produce, direct, design and more.

Aoki told Billboard the project has gotten a lot of support from his latin fanbase.

“Their acceptance has not only helped me collaborate with Latin artists, but it's also now allowed me to be part of the development and nurturing of Latin artists too,” Aoki added.

Between Aoki’s notoriety and talent he has worked with, it is no question as to how successful the new label will be. The coming months we are sure to see his newly-signed group and label hit the charts.