'Spotify Wrapped' 2021 has arrived and these are the global music results.

This December 1st, Spotify launched its highly anticipated Wrapped experience for the third year in a row, revealing the artists and albums most listened to by each user during 2021.

This year, it adds even more social media features that help you share your favorite music with a personalized movie, aura or letters. Naturally, you can share Spotify's self-created images on your timeline and, for the first time, directly on TikTok.

As usual, the Wrapped experience also summarizes top artists, genres, songs and podcasts, plus total minutes listened to on Spotify. This year users can share their Wrapped summary on TikTok, in addition to the other social networks that already allow this option in previous years.