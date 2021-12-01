'Spotify Wrapped' 2021 has arrived and these are the global music results.

This December 1st, Spotify launched its highly anticipated Wrapped experience for the third year in a row, revealing the artists and albums most listened to by each user during 2021.
This year, it adds even more social media features that help you share your favorite music with a personalized movie, aura or letters. Naturally, you can share Spotify's self-created images on your timeline and, for the first time, directly on TikTok.
As usual, the Wrapped experience also summarizes top artists, genres, songs and podcasts, plus total minutes listened to on Spotify. This year users can share their Wrapped summary on TikTok, in addition to the other social networks that already allow this option in previous years.
Personal Wrapped experiences this year include:
Audio Aura: Spotify has tapped an "aura reader" to visualize your top two musical moods of the year.
"Two Truths and a Lie" cards: a data-driven interactive game that displays three facts about what you've listened to this year. Guess which one is false.
2021 The Movie: Spotify combed through your data to create the soundtrack of your life this year, figuring out the songs that fit your opening credits, your fight scene, your epic workout montage and other cinematic moments.
2021 Wrapped Blend: Leveraging the Blend playlists feature Spotify launched earlier this year, compare your top 2021 music trends with those of your friends.
Spotify Global Top 2021
Spotify also leverages its Wrapped launch to reveal its ranking of the most streamed audios on its service this year.
Most listened artists
Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift
BTS
Drake
Justin Bieber
Most played songs
Drivers license, by Olivia Rodrigo
Montero (Call Me By Your Name), by Lil Nas X
Stay (with Justin Bieber), by The Kid Laroi
Good 4 u, by Olivia Rodrigo
Levitating (featuring DaBaby), by Dua Lipa
Most played albums
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Justice, Justin Bieber
=, Ed Sheeran
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Most listened podcasts
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Crime Junkie
TED Talks Daily
The Daily
